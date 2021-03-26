Back

Dog abandoned in M'sia park doesn't move & waits for owner all night to return

Heartbreaking.

Fasiha Nazren | March 26, 2021, 02:46 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Dogs are well-known as lifelong loyal companions.

Sometimes, however, they are too loyal for their own good.

Dog abandoned with leash

On Mar. 22, a Facebook post by Vivian Wong shared the unfortunate tale of a dog in Malaysia.

According to the post, a mongrel with a red collar was allegedly abandoned at the entrance of Taman Tun Dr Ismail Park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

It also appeared to have been leashed to the park's gate.

But even after the leash was removed from the dog's collar, it remained at the same spot and refused to leave.

Photo from Vivian Wong's Facebook post.

The same night, the dog was spotted at the same spot, perhaps faithfully waiting for its owner to come back to bring it home.

Photo from Vivian Wong's Facebook post.

Photo from Vivian Wong's Facebook post.

Wong added that the dog refused to eat as it was scared of others.

Currently fostered

Fortunately, there is a somewhat happy ending for this mongrel.

While its owners didn't come back for it, Wong shared that the dog is currently being fostered by a man named Omar Michael.

She ended the post by saying that abandoning should never be an option for pet owners.

"If you cant afford to keep it, reach out. People will help. People will send food or even donate, or even adopt."

Top image from Vivian Wong's Facebook post.

Researchers invent nose-only mask, claim it reduces infection risk while eating & drinking

Extra protection.

March 26, 2021, 02:16 PM

Boon Lay charity shop allows residents in need to take free food items every month

Nice.

March 26, 2021, 02:08 PM

I lived out my childhood dream of being a farmer by spending a day on a coastal fish farm in S’pore

Being a farmer is no easy work.

March 26, 2021, 12:59 PM

Phuket expected to allow quarantine-free travel for vaccinated foreign visitors from July, 2021

Much excites.

March 26, 2021, 12:50 PM

Cross Island Line to cut travelling time from Hougang to Sin Ming & Loyang to 20 minutes in 2030

Good news.

March 26, 2021, 12:43 PM

I went for a hair treatment for the first time at 26 & found out I have dandruff and an oily scalp

Your hair may not be as healthy as you think.

March 26, 2021, 11:59 AM

CIMB S'pore retrenches employees, Orchard Road branch closes

Going digital, the bank says.

March 26, 2021, 11:48 AM

950,000 HDB households to receive 1.5 - 3.5 months of S&CC rebates from Apr. 2021 - Mar. 2022

Given out quarterly.

March 26, 2021, 11:36 AM

Japanese pancake cafe in S'pore launching cherry blossom & strawberry pancake with real flowers for S$16.90

If you think sakura fever is over, think again.

March 26, 2021, 11:26 AM

'I was telling myself, sh*t I'm going to die': SIA steward recounts harrowing SQ117 hijacking

A former air steward who was onboard the infamous hijacked SQ117 plane reflects on the experience, 30 years later.

March 26, 2021, 10:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.