MP Louis Ng investigated by police after holding placard in support of hawkers without permit

He had visited them during his walkabouts in June 2020.

Ashley Tan | March 03, 2021, 12:15 PM

Member of Parliament Louis Ng is being investigated by the Singapore Police for the possible offence of public assembly without a permit.

Sign meant to encourage support for hawkers

Ng posted photos of his visit to Yishun Park Hawker Centre on Facebook on June 19 and June 20, 2020.

His visit was meant to encourage residents to patronise hawker stalls at the new hawker centre.

Pictures of himself posing with several hawkers showed Ng holding a sign which says "Support Them :)"

Photo from Louis Ng / FB

In response to Mothership's queries, police said in a statement on Mar. 3 that they have already interviewed Ng, and that police investigations are ongoing.

On the same day, Ng posted an update on Facebook explaining that he was doing his regular walkabout in June last year.

This walkabout was "especially important" as Singapore had just ended the circuit breaker.

As such, he had gone down to the hawker centre to check on the hawkers and their businesses.

The sign he held was meant to urge residents to support hawkers.

Ng clarified that he has been asked by the police to provide a statement, which he has done so.

Ng also revealed that in a separate incident in Jan. 2020, he had held up a sign for a climate change video, and clarified that the sign was an empty piece of cardboard with words superimposed on it post-editing.

Top photo from Louis Ng / FB

