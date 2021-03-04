Back

Louis Ng: Allow cats to be kept in HDB flats

"I've spent more than a quarter of my life speaking up about a policy of not allowing the keeping of cats in HDB flats," he said.

Julia Yeo | March 04, 2021, 06:22 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The subject of keeping pet cats in HDB flats has yet again been brought up in Parliament.

Proposed to allow cats to be kept in HDB flats (again)

Member of Parliament (MP) Louis Ng, who is also the founder of Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES), proposed a change in policy to allow residents in HDB flats to keep cats, adding that he has provided "various solutions" to address the concerns raised by the Ministry for National Development (MND).

"I've spent more than a quarter of my life speaking up about a policy of not allowing the keeping of cats in HDB flats," Ng said during the Committee of Supply (COS) debate on Mar. 4.

The Nee Soon GRC MP has repeatedly raised in Parliament the issue regarding the law against allowing cats to be kept as pets in HDB flats over the years.

He previously raised the same question during the COS debate in 2020.

In 2020, he pointed out that it "does not make sense" for cats to be allowed to be kept in condominiums, but not in public flats.

Singaporean in Bangkok with pet cats cannot come back due to HDB rule on cats

During the sitting on Mar. 4, Ng shared that a Singaporean in Bangkok had reached out to him, thanking him for proposing the policy change.

One of the reasons the Singaporean was unable to leave Bangkok and return to Singapore was due to having two cats in Thailand, which would not be able to be kept in a HDB flat here, Ng said he was told.

As the Singaporean was unable to afford private housing in Singapore and could only buy a HDB flat, there would be no place to keep the two pet cats.

"I hope this year and this COS, we will finally have the good news that we will allow the keeping of cats in HDB flats, with the specific conditions that will address any issues of disamenities," Ng said.

Asked if pilot scheme to keep cats in HDB flats can be expanded to more constituencies

Ng further asked if the ongoing pilot scheme to keep cats in HDB flats, the Love Cats programme, could be expanded to more constituencies.

The scheme, first introduced in 2012 is currently only introduced in Chong Pang.

Proposing that the scheme could be extended to other constituencies, he volunteered his own constituency, Nee Soon East.

Want to enable pet ownership in a responsible way

In response to Ng's proposal, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee shared that the ministry is proactively studying the issue.

"We want to enable pet ownership in a responsible way, but we also have to balance a couple of other considerations, including municipal as well as neighbourhood issues," Lee replied.

"What is the point of having a rule that we do not actively enforce?"

Ng raised the same issue in Parliament at least three times in 2020.

In a Facebook post shared last year, Ng mentioned that MND previously replied that HDB will investigate if a cat is causing any disamenities whenever they receive a complaint.

Otherwise, residents will not be asked to remove their cats, Ng said.

MPs also observe HDB residents have cats at home and even take photos with the residents and their cats during house visits, he pointed out.

This prompted him to ask: "What is the point of having a rule that we do not actively enforce?"

Reiterating the same point he made last year, Ng pushed for the change in policy to allow the keeping of pets in HDB flats, unless they cause disamenities to the community.

Top image via Louis Ng/FB, Fasiha Nazren

Pandan Waffle Cake with durian pulp to launch at Goodwood Park Hotel for S$85

For durian enthusiasts who don't mind breaking the bank.

March 04, 2021, 07:09 PM

Singles can apply for HDB rental flat without finding flatmate first in pilot: MND

A social service agency will be appointed by HDB to manage the flat sharing arrangements.

March 04, 2021, 06:37 PM

NParks to develop longest 62km cross-island trail from Changi Beach to Tuas

4 new recreational routes to look forward to.

March 04, 2021, 06:24 PM

Taiwan livestreamer falls asleep with camera on, wakes up to over 11,000 people watching

It topped all her previous livestreams too.

March 04, 2021, 06:12 PM

Supersize your savings when you shop online with FairPrice

Get awesome deals in just a few clicks, anytime, anywhere.

March 04, 2021, 05:59 PM

MFA: S'poreans in Myanmar should consider leaving by commercial means while still possible to do so

MFA urged Singaporeans in Myanmar to take necessary precautions for their personal safety.

March 04, 2021, 05:42 PM

Thai navy sailors check on sinking ship for oil spillage, find & rescue 4 abandoned kitties instead

What a rescue.

March 04, 2021, 05:20 PM

Myanmar teen protester, 19, dies after getting shot in the head during military crackdown

Many people showed up at her funeral.

March 04, 2021, 05:12 PM

NEA to explore framework for companies to report how much food is wasted

Large commercial and industrial food waste generators must segregate food waste for treatment from 2024.

March 04, 2021, 05:12 PM

S'pore Food Agency to introduce new bill to enhance food safety & security

To better manage evolving agri-food landscape in Singapore.

March 04, 2021, 04:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.