Lost Silkie chicken in Bukit Timah follows stranger home & lives happily ever after as cuddly pet

A Silkie chicken in Singapore has found itself a new home after it was discovered in Bin Tong Park (in the vicinity of Bukit Timah/Holland Village) about one week ago.

Chaowei Ng, the man who came across the chicken, put up an Facebook appeal on Mar. 14 to locate its owner.

Ng believed that the chicken is not from the wild as it refused to leave his helper to the point that it followed her home.

He also noted that it is a shy animal, although it crows very loudly.

Ng fed it some water and left it in a neighbour's care.

Making itself at home

Subsequently, a user named Danielle Champagne started to provide updates on the chicken in the post's comments section.

Besides chronicling the chicken's antics, she also named it Ryan.

"Hi everyone, so just an update. Thanks to everyone who offered to foster or adopt. I give myself until the end of the week to find the owner. 'Ryan' is so funny and does not know he is a chicken. He did not know how to balance on a branch and much prefer being indoor. He does not like stepping on grass and follows me absolutely everywhere, even while I shower! Gosh... getting attached already!"

"Clearly used to being a pet," Champagne wrote.

"Now happily spending time perching between two chairs as long as I am not far."

Another video uploaded by Champagne on Mar. 14 shows Ryan being petted. Champagne added that Ryan is "very cuddly and friendly," and that she would be looking for an adopter if its owner did not turn up after a few more days.

Found a new family

Champagne commented again on Mar. 18, saying that no owner had come forward.

However, Ryan had found a new family, who would collect him on Mar. 20.

"He will have a few friends and have access to unlimited insects from his new parent's business," she wrote.

According to Champagne, the adopter has also agreed to send Ryan back if the owner eventually turns up.

Top image via Chaowei Ng and Danielle Champagne on Facebook