Long Beach King in Kallang to close down after 36 years

Belmont Lay | March 16, 2021, 12:10 PM

Long Beach King, the seafood restaurant located at Stadium Boulevard in Kallang, is bidding so long and goodbye as it will close down by the middle of 2021.

Its lease will expire in June and will not be renewed, according to Lianhe Wanbao.

Located in the cluster of commercial buildings that include fast food restaurants McDonald's and KFC, with newer tenant Decathlon opening in January 2019, the area is well known for its ample parking spaces.

The restaurant has been operating out of the premises since 1985, except for one period during the last 36 years, as it moved to East Coast when the lease at Kallang expired.

But the restaurant moved back to Kallang again in 2008 and has been operating at the same spot since then, Wanbao reported.

The lease at Kallang is renewed every three years, Wanbao reported.

The restaurant was aware last year that its lease would not be renewed beyond February 2021, but applied to extend it for a while more.

Customers have been notified of the closure since March this year.

Once shuttered, all employees currently working at Long Beach King in Kallang will be transferred to the Robertson Quay outlet that has been operating since August 2020.

The first Long Beach Seafood Restaurant was established in 1946.

There are currently four branches.

