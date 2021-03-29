Veteran Hong Kong actor Liu Kai-chi dies at 66

Veteran Hong Kong actor Liu Kai-chi has passed away aged 66 after losing his bout with stomach cancer.

His company announced his death on Mar. 28 via an official statement.

It revealed that Liu passed away at around 8:30pm at Prince of Wales Hospital, with his family by his side.

Liu was diagnosed with stomach cancer in December 2020 and had since stopped working to focus on treatment.

He won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Hong Kong Film Awards twice. He was involved in over 90 television dramas and 70 movies, according to CGTN.

Liu's death came about a month after another iconic Hong Kong actor Ng Man Tat's passing.

