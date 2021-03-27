Back

Lazada M'sia celebrates its birthday by sending cake to Shopee office

Not an accident.

Jane Zhang | March 27, 2021, 05:17 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Avid online shoppers may already be aware that today (Mar. 27) is Lazada's 9th birthday, which they celebrated with their Lazada Super Party on Friday (Mar. 26).

Another way that Lazada Malaysia kicked off their celebrations was by sending cakes to its "friends and neighbours", including a company which just so happened to be one of its main competitors, Shopee.

Sent birthday cake to Shopee

In an Instagram post on Thursday (Mar. 25), Lazada Malaysia shared a photo of a triple-layered cake with the words "birthdays are best celebrated with friends".

Photo via Instagram / Lazada Malaysia.

The post read:

"For our 9th Birthday, we hope to share joy and love with our friends and neighbours around!"

The post included photos of a number of Malaysian personalities with birthday cakes sent by Lazada Malaysia.

Photo via Instagram / Lazada Malaysia.

Photo via Instagram / Lazada Malaysia.

The most notable recipient of cake was probably Shopee, given its status as a rival e-commerce company.

Photo via Instagram / Lazada Malaysia.

Shopee responds, gives promo code for own website

In a Facebook post on the same day, Shopee Malaysia responded with a photo of their team cutting into the cake.

Photo via Facebook / Shopee Malaysia.

In the post, Shopee thanked Lazada for the cake, and took the opportunity to throw in a promo code for their current sale, the 4.4. Mega Shopping Day:

"Your cake looks very delicious. Thank you very much!

So, in conjunction with your 9th birthday, here's an exclusive RM9 voucher to you all. HAPPY9BDAY273 for our 4.4 Mega Shopping Day!"

Lazada responded by commenting that they would be extending the same voucher code — HAPPY9BDAY273 — for use on their website as well.

Photo via Facebook / Shopee Malaysia.

Nothing like some friendly competition.

Top photos via Lazada Malaysia's Instagram page and Shopee Malaysia's Facebook page. 

There’s nothing fun to do in the North of S’pore, says those unaware of these hidden gems

Less travel time = more time for activities, if you live in the North.

March 27, 2021, 06:18 PM

Driver, 51, arrested for suspected drink-driving after crashing convertible sports car at Braddell Rd

No injuries were reported.

March 27, 2021, 03:39 PM

23 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 27, including 1 in community

Further updates will be shared later this evening.

March 27, 2021, 03:36 PM

Why does S'pore require companies to re-employ workers till they are 67?

MS Explains: In S'pore, an employee gets re-employed when they reach retirement age, and gets retired when they reach re-employment age. What's that all about?

March 27, 2021, 03:00 PM

Cyclist in HDB estate nearly hit while running red light, turns 90°, rides on like nothing happened

Act blur, live longer.

March 27, 2021, 02:41 PM

Man in S'pore sexually assaulted 3-year-old daughter, raped her over 10 times in 7.5 years

Prosecution asked for at least 30 years' imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane.

March 27, 2021, 02:22 PM

Jurong Bird Park keeper on 33 years training birds of prey, presenting for LKY & tracking escapee falcon

Stories of Us: Clarence Saw, a former military policeman, shares with us the highs and lows of working as a trainer-presenter at Jurong Bird Park and caring for the fearsome birds of prey.

March 27, 2021, 02:01 PM

Japanese pizzeria at VivoCity has pizzas topped with octopus balls, Wagyu steak & soft-shell crab

Is there anything you can't put on pizza?

March 27, 2021, 01:13 PM

Simon Tay: S’pore has drawn a line on Myanmar

While a compromise among domestic stakeholders would promise the greatest stability, it doesn't appear to be likely in the immediate term.

March 27, 2021, 12:47 PM

Adorable BT21 pouches & cup holders available exclusively with Singtel from Mar. to May

You can also enjoy free Viu Premium access for 30 days.

March 27, 2021, 12:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.