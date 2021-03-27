Lazada M'sia celebrates its birthday by sending cake to Shopee office

Avid online shoppers may already be aware that today (Mar. 27) is Lazada's 9th birthday, which they celebrated with their Lazada Super Party on Friday (Mar. 26).

Another way that Lazada Malaysia kicked off their celebrations was by sending cakes to its "friends and neighbours", including a company which just so happened to be one of its main competitors, Shopee.

Sent birthday cake to Shopee

In an Instagram post on Thursday (Mar. 25), Lazada Malaysia shared a photo of a triple-layered cake with the words "birthdays are best celebrated with friends".

The post read:

"For our 9th Birthday, we hope to share joy and love with our friends and neighbours around!"

The post included photos of a number of Malaysian personalities with birthday cakes sent by Lazada Malaysia.

The most notable recipient of cake was probably Shopee, given its status as a rival e-commerce company.

Shopee responds, gives promo code for own website

In a Facebook post on the same day, Shopee Malaysia responded with a photo of their team cutting into the cake.

In the post, Shopee thanked Lazada for the cake, and took the opportunity to throw in a promo code for their current sale, the 4.4. Mega Shopping Day:

"Your cake looks very delicious. Thank you very much! So, in conjunction with your 9th birthday, here's an exclusive RM9 voucher to you all. HAPPY9BDAY273 for our 4.4 Mega Shopping Day!"

Lazada responded by commenting that they would be extending the same voucher code — HAPPY9BDAY273 — for use on their website as well.

Nothing like some friendly competition.

Top photos via Lazada Malaysia's Instagram page and Shopee Malaysia's Facebook page.