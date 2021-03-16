Back

Lay's truffle flavoured chips available at FairPrice for S$5.25

Yum.

Siti Hawa | March 16, 2021, 02:43 PM

Truffle-lovers will be happy to know that Lay's truffle flavoured chips is now available at FairPrice.

Each 184.2g packet is being sold for S$5.25.

Photo via NTUC FairPrice

A look inside

Here's a look inside:

Photo via @eatfinger_bigmove

Photo via @chipaholic_hk

The taste

One user who tried it described the taste to be "average" but said that it was worth trying once.

Another said that the smell of truffle was strong, however, the chips were a tad salty.

Echoing the same sentiment, another person said that the smell of truffle was strong upon opening the packet of chips.

The person also added that the chips were rich and full of flavour.

One Instagram user even commended the packaging's deep purple colour which caught her eyes.

The product is currently sold out on FairPrice's online store but may still be available in stores.

Top photos via @eatfinger_bigmove and @chipaholic_hk

