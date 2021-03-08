Fire at Lau Pa Sat shuts down business on Sunday evening, 50 people evacuated

A fire broke out at Lau Pa Sat on Sunday evening, March 7.

White smoke was seen coming out of the switch room at the food centre.

Some 50 people were evacuated when the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police arrived at the scene at 18 Raffles Quay.

SCDF was alerted to the fire at about 5.20pm.

Stall owners tried to put out the flames with fire extinguishers.

According to SCDF, the fire was eventually extinguished using a compressed air foam jet.

Originated from switch room

It was discovered that the fire involved power cables in the switch room.

The cause of the fire is not known and under investigation.

The main Lau Pa Sat indoor eating area was shut down with the lights turned off on Sunday evening as a result of the fire.

Outdoor food stalls were still seen to be operating as usual.

Photos via Shin Min Daily News