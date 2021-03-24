One of the world's biggest floating solar farms is in S'pore

One of the world's biggest floating solar farms is located in Singapore in the Straits of Johor off Woodlands.

It comprises 13,312 panels, 40 inverters and more than 30,000 floats.

The solar farm is equipped with electrical panels, control systems and a 22 kilovolttransformer.

The energy it harvests is capable of potentially offsetting 4,258 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year -- equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from more than 900 passenger vehicles a year.

In geek terms: The 5MW-peak system installation is expected to produce an estimated 6 million kilowatt hours of energy per year.

Sunlight all year long

The subsea cable transmits the generated power from the solar farm to the national grid.

Singapore is located in a prime equatorial location for harvesting energy from the sun consistently all year long.

The sun delivers more energy to Earth in one hour than humanity consumes over the course of a year.

Challenges

Sunseap Group said on March 23 it took close to a year to set up the solar farm in sea water given the restrictions during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 meant that foreign workers hired by Sunseap's contractor were unable to leave their dormitories.

The project was also more challenging compared to other land-based or rooftop installations.

Marine expertise was also required for mooring installation and system design, Sunseap said.

This was due to the need to avoid shipping routes and the presence of barnacles, as well as the unpredictable nature of the open sea.

Significance of floating project

A sea-based floating system could prove the viability of tapping energy from the sun here and in the region.

The floating system can withstand changing weather conditions and keep steady the operational equipment on board.

There is even an air-conditioned second deck that also serves as a visitor centre and viewing gallery.

Singapore is committed to reducing carbon emissions intensity by 36 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels.

Top photo via Sunseap Group