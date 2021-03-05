Back

Some 580,000 KrisFlyer & PPS members affected by data security breach

No critical information compromised.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 05, 2021, 01:10 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

An air transport information technology company, SITA, has informed Singapore Airlines (SIA) of a data security breach that affects around 580,000 KrisFlyer and PPS members, SIA said on Mar. 4, 2021.

SIA affected as part of Star Alliance

While SIA is not a customer of SITA's passenger service system servers (SITA PSS), one of the Star Alliance member airlines is.

All Star Alliance member airlines, including SIA, have to provide a restricted set of frequent flyer programme data to the alliance, which is sent to other member airlines.

This data transfer is necessary to enable verification of the membership tier status so as to accord member airlines' customers the relevant benefits while travelling, SIA explained.

One of the Star Alliance member airlines is a customer of SITA PSS.

As such, around 580,000 KrisFlyer and PSS members under SIA have been affected.

The seriousness of the cyber attack was confirmed on Feb. 24, SITA said in a separate statement.

SITA added that it took immediate action to contact its customers and all related organisations.

In SITA's statement, the security breach was described as a "highly sophisticated attack".

Only data shared with Star Alliance member airlines compromised

Information compromised is limited to the membership number and tier status, and, in some cases, membership name as this is the full extent of the data that SIA shared with other Star Alliance member airlines.

SIA said that the data breach does not involve KrisFlyer and PPS member's password, credit card information, passport numbers, itineraries, reservations, and email addresses.

None of SIA's systems has been affected by this incident, SIA reassured.

SIA apologised for the inconvenience caused to affected customers and promised to review the procedures with its partners and improve data security.

Affected customers would have received an email informing them of this incident.

Top photo via SIA website.

Tsunami warning issued after 7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand

Magnitude 7.3 earthquake.

March 04, 2021, 11:21 PM

Restaurant at ITE College Central & Junction 8 among new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

19 new cases today (March 4).

March 04, 2021, 10:23 PM

MP Murali Pillai wants 'sunlight of scrutiny' on executive actions to strengthen the legitimacy of law

Murali noted ISA's importance in ensuring stability and security against threats like terrorism, espionage and organised violence.

March 04, 2021, 09:56 PM

S'porean DJ Tenashar claims trial to 9 charges, including 6 counts of failing to go for urine test

She is now in remand.

March 04, 2021, 09:08 PM

Body of 57-year-old woman found in Tiong Bahru flat, police investigating unnatural death

She was found in a unit at Block 10A Boon Tiong Toad.

March 04, 2021, 09:06 PM

Mediacorp producer discloses how Zoe Tay called out unprofessional overseas actor in the past

Queen of Caldecott Hill.

March 04, 2021, 07:36 PM

HDB flat buyer's eligibility, grants & loans will show up in single document ending multiple retrievals of info

Convenient.

March 04, 2021, 07:21 PM

Pandan Waffle Cake with durian pulp to launch at Goodwood Park Hotel for S$85

For durian enthusiasts who don't mind breaking the bank.

March 04, 2021, 07:09 PM

Singles can apply for HDB rental flat without finding flatmate first in pilot: MND

A social service agency will be appointed by HDB to manage the flat sharing arrangements.

March 04, 2021, 06:37 PM

NParks to develop longest 62km cross-island trail from Changi Beach to Tuas

4 new recreational routes to look forward to.

March 04, 2021, 06:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.