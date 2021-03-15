My daughter is in Primary 1 and I’ve never looked forward to the March Holidays until now

My daughter is seven this year.

Which means the first year of primary school.

Which means waking up at an hour I’ve not woken up to since my days in camouflage green, when I acquired the heavenly skill of sleeping anytime, anywhere.

Which really means I’m so looking forward to the March school holidays when I can finally hit the snooze button a few more times.

But what happens during the rest of her waking hours? Fret not I have tons of leave (40! Thanks but no thanks, Covid-19) and an itinerary, categorised into tours and activities, all planned out.

Looking for some inspiration too? Look no further.

Tours

1. Southern Island Marine Yacht Tour

Sentosa is cool and all but you should really check out Pulau Hantu.

Because of the glorious marine life at Pulau Hantu.

Your kid(s) and you can disembark the lux Catamaran Yacht and explore Pulau Hantu’s coastal trail for its marine biodiversity.

And there’s no better way to learn about conservation than cleaning up the beach, which you will do too.

Other than Pulau Hantu, you can look forward to other Southern islands (it’s like cafe-hopping but island) and learn about the history of PSA Port, Jurong Island, Pulau Bukom and Pulau Semakau in this 3-hour tour.

No scary things here.

2. Kampong Lorong Buangkok Tour Experience

You’ve probably heard of Kampong Lorong Buangkok, the last surviving kampong in Singapore.

Or even visited and poked your nose into some of the houses.

But isn’t it better if you can follow a tour guide and go on an actual tour to learn more about how Singaporeans used to live?

And while you are at it, teach your kids a thing or two about the legendary zero point game. Who needs screen time when you can just leap across rubber bands?

Time to go kampong viewing.

3. Captain Explorer DUKW Tour

I’m not sure about you but I’ve always wanted to be a captain of a ship or an explorer. You know, like all kids. But since I’m a product of a sheltered Singaporean life, I don’t think I’m suited for the adventure life.

Thankfully, there’s the Captain Explorer DUKW Tour.

There’s a professional guide onboard (guess I’m not really the captain), you can look forward to cruising past Singapore’s top attractions in an amphibious vehicle.

Of course, there’s an educational spin to it: the kiddos can learn about Singapore’s history and how these gleaming skyscrapers came to be.

It’s not all about your dream as an explorer, you know?

Be a captain here.

4. Singapore's Disappearing Trade Tour

They say sliced bread is the best thing since… sliced bread. But do your kids know how traditional bread is baked?

Well, step right into memory lane with this disappearing trade tour.

Visit a traditional bakery, a coffee-roasting factory and a paper house making shop and learn why some customs deserve to live forever.

As its name suggests, these trades are disappearing so you better book your tour quickly.

Activities

1. Paper Marbling Workshop at The Sundowner

What’s paper marbling, you say? I don’t know either. And that’s why I’d go for this workshop.

Ok long story short, paper marbling is a method where you can produce smooth patterns akin to marble and transfer it into a surface such as paper.

But hey, it looks fun as heck. I mean just check out these kaleidoscopic colours and hypnotic designs.

And it’s good for the kids to get in touch with their inner Van Gogh.

Get your hands dirty here.

2. Kokedama Workshop in Yishun

If you enjoy doing new things, consider this kokedama workshop, where your family can have a swell time turning plants into kokedama (koke means moss and dama means ball) that will not look out of place in the bedroom.

Think of it like a bonsai plant but in a ball.

What a great way to develop patience and green fingers for the fidgety kids with boundless energy.

Make Yishun green again here.

3. Be like a kid at the Science Centre again

20 odd years ago I caught a period war movie at the Science Centre’s Omni-Theatre.

And that experience blew me away.

It’s a totally different experience from the usual cinema: The Omni-Theatre is dome-shaped, 5-storey high theatre using the world’s latest and brightest 8K Digital Fulldome System.

Which really means it’s in-your-face immersive.

What’s screening now is Superpower Dogs -- an interactive adventure that shows the bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs. Narrated by Chris “Captain America” Evans no less.

After the movie, feel free to explore the Science Centre -- an underrated establishment, in my opinion -- which is brimming with knowledge. What better place to quench your kids’ insatiable quest for facts?

Pretty sure your kids will remember this experience for life. You can thank me later.

4. Sock Crafting Workshop

Have missing socks? What to do with the remaining one?

You make a doll with it, that’s what.

Knock your socks off (pun intended) at this workshop and learn how to create dolls using socks, threads and a dash of creativity and ingenuity.

Watch your kids create their very own sock dolls. Good way to take a glimpse into their world, me thinks.

Pull up your socks here.

5. Headrock VR

Here’s Headrock VR -- Singapore’s first VR theme park. Fancy.

Split into three zones and 11 attractions, Headrock VR will have your head rocking with experiences that range from extreme adventures (like getting caught in the middle of a blizzard) to kids-friendly games (like jumping on the spot in a harness).

All these in a controlled, air conditioned environment. Perfect for Singaporean families who must live in a temperate climate.

Delay no more.

Now that you have my recommendations, I don’t want to hear any complaints.

