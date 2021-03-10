Back

Minimalist Muji-style capsule hotel at South Bridge Road has cabins from S$40

Easy on the eyes.

Siti Hawa | March 10, 2021, 10:39 AM

Kinn Capsule Hotel recently opened at South Bridge Road with minimalist-style capsule pods.

For overnight stays, guests can opt from three room types which are priced from S$40:

  • all-female

  • all-male

  • mixed

In response to Mothership's queries, Kinn clarified that due to safe distancing regulations, individuals are only allowed to stay if they have valid reasons:

  • To reduce commute time to work

  • Unconducive home environment, such as renovations and domestic dispute

  • Isolation for healthcare professionals

  • Non-residents looking for temporary accommodation

Overnight stays will be soft-launched in April, 2021.

The use of wooden finishings in the hotel's design is reminiscent of Muji-style decor.

Here's what the cabins look like:

Photo via KINN

Photo via KINN

Photo via KINN

Photo via KINN

Each cabin comes with charging points and a retractable table.

Amenities

Guests can store their items in the lockers provided and make use of the common bathroom.

All lockers are equipped with a digital lock that can only be opened via the Kinn app, or by entering the pin code that is given only to the assigned guest.

Photo via KINN

Photo via KINN

Photo via KINN

Photo via Kinn

Upon check-in, an amenities kit, which includes towels, will be given.

There is also a common area with sofas to lounge at.

Photo via KINN

Kinn Capsule Hotel

Address: 39 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058673

Top photo via KINN

