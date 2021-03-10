Minimalist Muji-style capsule hotel at South Bridge Road has cabins from S$40

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Kinn Capsule Hotel recently opened at South Bridge Road with minimalist-style capsule pods.
For overnight stays, guests can opt from three room types which are priced from S$40:
- all-female
- all-male
- mixed
In response to Mothership's queries, Kinn clarified that due to safe distancing regulations, individuals are only allowed to stay if they have valid reasons:
- To reduce commute time to work
- Unconducive home environment, such as renovations and domestic dispute
- Isolation for healthcare professionals
- Non-residents looking for temporary accommodation
Overnight stays will be soft-launched in April, 2021.
The use of wooden finishings in the hotel's design is reminiscent of Muji-style decor.
Here's what the cabins look like:
Each cabin comes with charging points and a retractable table.
Amenities
Guests can store their items in the lockers provided and make use of the common bathroom.
All lockers are equipped with a digital lock that can only be opened via the Kinn app, or by entering the pin code that is given only to the assigned guest.
Upon check-in, an amenities kit, which includes towels, will be given.
There is also a common area with sofas to lounge at.
Kinn Capsule Hotel
Address: 39 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058673
Top photo via KINN
