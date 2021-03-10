Minimalist Muji-style capsule hotel at South Bridge Road has cabins from S$40

Kinn Capsule Hotel recently opened at South Bridge Road with minimalist-style capsule pods.

For overnight stays, guests can opt from three room types which are priced from S$40:

all-female

all-male

mixed

In response to Mothership's queries, Kinn clarified that due to safe distancing regulations, individuals are only allowed to stay if they have valid reasons:

To reduce commute time to work

Unconducive home environment, such as renovations and domestic dispute

Isolation for healthcare professionals

Non-residents looking for temporary accommodation

Overnight stays will be soft-launched in April, 2021.

The use of wooden finishings in the hotel's design is reminiscent of Muji-style decor.

Here's what the cabins look like:

Each cabin comes with charging points and a retractable table.

Amenities

Guests can store their items in the lockers provided and make use of the common bathroom.

All lockers are equipped with a digital lock that can only be opened via the Kinn app, or by entering the pin code that is given only to the assigned guest.

Upon check-in, an amenities kit, which includes towels, will be given.

There is also a common area with sofas to lounge at.

Kinn Capsule Hotel

Address: 39 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058673

Top photo via KINN