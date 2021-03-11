Back

A no-holds-barred review of KFC S'pore's Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito

Nice or nasty? MmMmmmm.

Mandy How | March 11, 2021, 07:54 PM

The first bite was very good.

The second bite, still good.

This review ought to end here, because my colleagues ate the rest of the Zingerito.

But no matter.

The Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito, which consists of Mac 'N Cheese, a zinger fillet, and turkey bacon encased in a toasted tortilla wrap, has been available at KFC since Mar. 10.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

It costs S$5.90 as an à la carte option and starts at S$7.95 for dine-in and takeaway meal bundles.

After the disastrous bubble tea pizza from Pizza Hut (sorry again Pizza Hut, still rooting for your classic pizzas), we were slightly apprehensive, but the Zingerito combination sounds sensible enough.

Separately, the Zinger, Mac 'N Cheese, and tortilla wrap are okay. Not spectacular, but value-for-money nosh.

Most people should be relatively familiar with these ingredients.

Photo by Mandy How

Put together and served fresh, it's the equivalent of warm apple pie for Jim Levenstein.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The pasta (if it qualifies) was on the harder side, though, but no complaints, as it's a matter of personal preference.

But is it the sort of fast food meal that will make you despise yourself after finishing it?

I don't know, because my colleagues ate the rest of it. And ordered more Zingeritos for lunch. KFC can take that as a good sign.

One thing that stuck out for us: the fries actually balanced out all that Zingerito intensity, so this gives you an idea of how in-your-face the flavours are.

So if I had to hazard a guess, I would say yes, you would probably hate yourself after finishing the entire thing. And then order it again next week.

Photo by Mandy How

Top image by Mandy How

