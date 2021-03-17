No more cheese fries at certain KFC S'pore outlets due to shipment issues

As if there aren't enough depressing news items on your feed, here's another one.

There are currently no cheese fries available for order at certain KFC outlets in Singapore.

From what we could tell, the first sign of it surfaced on Mar. 15, after a customer supposedly encountered a setback when ordering the side.

When Mothership visited two outlets — Tampines and Kallang — on Mar. 17, both places were facing the same shortage.

A sign informing customers about the lack of cheese fries was placed at the counter.

The fast food chain explained in the notice that they are facing some shipment issues with their cheese sauce, which has affected the availability of some items.

KFC added that they are working with their suppliers to resolve the issue.

The staff at the Kallang outlet said that they are not sure when the cheese fries will be back, while another staff at the Tampines outlet revealed that their shortage started today (Mar. 17).

Cheese fries are also not available for order on GrabFood.

However, there was no sign about any cheese fries shortage at Compass One's KFC.

While it is not clear how many outlets are currently affected, it's possible that the shortage may soon be an islandwide phenomenon, if the shipping problem continues.

Mothership has reached out KFC for comment.

