Back

No more cheese fries at certain KFC S'pore outlets due to shipment issues

Oh no.

Mandy How | Syahindah Ishak | Lean Jinghui | March 17, 2021, 07:51 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

As if there aren't enough depressing news items on your feed, here's another one.

There are currently no cheese fries available for order at certain KFC outlets in Singapore.

From what we could tell, the first sign of it surfaced on Mar. 15, after a customer supposedly encountered a setback when ordering the side.

When Mothership visited two outlets — Tampines and Kallang — on Mar. 17, both places were facing the same shortage.

A sign informing customers about the lack of cheese fries was placed at the counter.

The fast food chain explained in the notice that they are facing some shipment issues with their cheese sauce, which has affected the availability of some items.

KFC added that they are working with their suppliers to resolve the issue.

Photo by Lean Jinghui

Photo by Syahindah Ishak

The staff at the Kallang outlet said that they are not sure when the cheese fries will be back, while another staff at the Tampines outlet revealed that their shortage started today (Mar. 17).

Cheese fries are also not available for order on GrabFood.

However, there was no sign about any cheese fries shortage at Compass One's KFC.

While it is not clear how many outlets are currently affected, it's possible that the shortage may soon be an islandwide phenomenon, if the shipping problem continues.

Mothership has reached out KFC for comment.

Top image via Lean jinghuim, @natalie_gurl33 on Instagram

Buy-1-get-1-free chocolate gift boxes from Godiva S'pore now till Mar. 31, 2021

Including the 2021 Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day collections.

March 17, 2021, 06:55 PM

Syed Saddiq: The youth have merit as they are 'disruptive' & 'dare to think out of the box'

He said it's time to challenge the notion that "age is the defining factor of success".

March 17, 2021, 06:34 PM

Young female Japanese biker is really 50-year-old man with luscious hair using FaceApp

Can't trust everything you see online these days.

March 17, 2021, 06:22 PM

More reliable rides & less early closures with S'pore's first Integrated Train Testing Centre, ready in 2024

The completion of the testing centre will allow train testing works to be carried out around the clock.

March 17, 2021, 06:10 PM

69 Noodle Bar with punny shop name opens at 69 Syed Alwi Road in Jalan Besar

How to seize the opportunity.

March 17, 2021, 05:31 PM

Heavenly Wang launches croissants in Milo Dinosaur, ondeh-ondeh & speculoos crumble flavours

mmMMmm.

March 17, 2021, 05:21 PM

Heytea S'pore launches Soymilk Bobo for S$7.80, available for a limited time

Not your usual soymilk.

March 17, 2021, 05:18 PM

Japan court rules lack of same-sex marriage recognition as unconstitutional

The lawsuit largely revolved around the interpretation of marriage.

March 17, 2021, 04:58 PM

Main aggressor in ITE bullying incident will be expelled

The other students involved in the incident will be counselled, and required to perform community service.

March 17, 2021, 04:45 PM

Anwar claims majority in M'sian parliament again, in talks with UMNO MPs about possible cooperation

He pointed out that there were individual UMNO MPs who have voiced their support for him.

March 17, 2021, 04:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.