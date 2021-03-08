Jumbo Seafood ION Orchard launches 'detoxifying' dim sum tea set from S$48++ for 2 pax

Jumbo Seafood ION Orchard has launched a new "Dim Sum Afternoon Tea Set" -- in celebration of International Women's Day.

Starting from S$48++ for two pax, the afternoon set can be had while overlooking the panoramic cityscape of Orchard Road.

The set has been launched with new items, but there is no end date as of now.

Dim Sum Afternoon Tea Set

The promotion read:

Nothing says treat yourself like an Afternoon Tea that offers a symphony of skin nourishing and detoxifying savoury and sweet creations.

The new items include:

Baked Egg Tarts with Bird's Nest

Chilled Lime Jelly with Peach Resin and Mixed Fruit

Wellness Eight Treasures Tea

Fried Chicken and Shrimp Puffs

Baked JUMBO Chilli Crab Puffs

Sweet Yam Paste with Salted Egg Yolk Puffs

Baked Teochew-style Turnip Puffs

Pan Fried Carrot Cake, JUMBo 'Siew Mai' (Prawn and Pork Dumplings)

Steamed Prawn and Corn Dumplings

Steamed Glutinous Rice Rolls

This set is available exclusively at JUMBO Seafood (ION Orchard) from 2pm to 5.30pm (last order at 4.45pm) daily for dine in.

If you wish to elevate your afternoon tea experience, add on some Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut champagne with the Dim Sum Afternoon Tea Set.

Add-on prices for exclusive champagne promotion

JUMBO Rewards Members Non-members 750ml (usual price: S$105) S$78++ S$88++ 375ml (usual price: S$60) S$48++ S$55++

50% off second set

From now until Apr. 30, 2021, JUMBO Rewards Members and UOB Lady’s Cardmembers enjoy 50 per cent off the second Dim Sum Afternoon Tea Set.

Non-members can sign up for a fee of S$20 here to enjoy this promotion.

New Signature Menu Set

In addition, all Jumbo Seafood outlets have released a new Signature Menu Set that is available from Mar. 8, 2021 to Apr. 30, 2021.

Dishes are individually plated and served to diners.

Prices for the five-course set menu and seven-course set menu are S$58++ pax and S$88++ pax respectively.

JUMBO Rewards Members enjoy S$20 off, while non-members get to enjoy S$15 off when ordering these set menus during lunch.

It is available for lunch and dinner with a minimum of two diners.

The highlights in this menu set include:

Live Boston Lobster (Halved) Braised with Glass Vermicelli and 'Sha Cha' Sauce in Claypot

Chilli Crab Meat Sauce with Sliced Fried ‘Man Tou

Mocha Pork Rib (Whole)

King Prawn Stir Fried with Glazed Soya

Home-made Vegetable Skin Beancurd Braised with Crab Meat and Seasonal Vegetable

X.O. Supreme Fried Rice X.O.

Top images by Jumbo Seafood.