JJ Lin celebrates 40th birthday while looking 30

It's hard to tell, but JJ Lin is officially 40 years old.

The Singaporean singer, whose birthday falls on Mar. 27, celebrated the occasion in Taiwan with a James Bond-themed party.

Photos posted to Lin's Instagram showed other superstars like Jay Chou, Taiwanese singer and race car driver Jimmy Lin, and Taiwanese actress Nini Ouyang in attendance.

"It's hard to express the happiness in my heart through these snapshots", Lin wrote in Mandarin.

"For this year's birthday, I told myself that within 24 hours, I should properly celebrate it with friends and colleagues, and I tried my best!"

As Lin wanted a grand celebration, he dropped his new EP "Like You Do" and announced an upcoming virtual concert as the grand finale to his Sanctuary World Tour on the same day.

Lin also dedicated a separate post to Chou alone, thanking him for staying till the end of the party.

This was not the only party Lin had — earlier on, Lin held "part one" of his birthday bash with plenty of guests, including Taiwanese actors Bryan Chang and Harry Chang.

Some of the guests from Lin's first party were also spotted at his second party.

Happy 40th birthday. Now tell us your skincare routine.

