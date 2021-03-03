Back

S'poreans can now buy groceries from Johor Bahru via new 'BuyJB' website

If you can't go to JB, JB comes to you.

Matthias Ang | March 03, 2021, 06:40 PM

If you miss travelling to Johor Bahru really badly because of the ongoing pandemic, you can find solace in the fact that stuff from up north can still come to you.

A new website, BuyJB, allows those in Singapore to purchase groceries from Johor, which are then delivered to your house within four working days.

Although not explicitly stated, the price of groceries and essentials on the site are likely to be generally cheaper than those sold in Singapore.

What does the site sell?

According to BuyJB, it has over 1,700 products available for purchase.

Some of the products and prices that it has advertised include milk formula, cleaning items and tea.

 
 
 

How much does delivery cost?

Customers will have to pay S$20 for the groceries to be delivered directly to their house in Singapore, via a private courier team.

Source: Screenshot from BuyJB Facebook

Note that the site only accepts PayNow as its sole method of payment, with all charges made in Singapore dollars.

You can find out more information here.

Top collage left image from BuyJB Facebook, right image by Andrew Koay

