Japanese farmer harvests 'insanely epic' human-like carrot that looks unstoppable

10/10 superior carrot.

Zhangxin Zheng | Kayla Wong | March 05, 2021, 05:20 PM

A Japanese farmer is not only putting food on the table but also bringing a load of amusement to his followers on Twitter.

Known as "Buromasa" on Twitter, he tweets about his harvests that come in all shapes and sizes.

The reason? The former agricultural high school teacher wants to show others that farming can be interesting too.

Recently, one of the carrots he harvested has become quite an Internet sensation.

Unstoppable carrot man

This particular carrot has impressed social media users by looking, as Buromasa described it, "insanely epic".

Image via @buromasa0423/Twitter.

With a bit of imagination, the carrot looks like a walking man in mid-motion.

Image via @buromasa0423/Twitter.

The post on Mar. 4 featuring the carrot has been retweeted more than 40,000 times in less than a day.

Netizens were not only tickled by this unique-looking carrot, they even created various artworks revolving around the root vegetable.

Image via Ming Te Lin/Facebook.

Image via TyphoonJP/Facebook.

Image via @AMnapoli1301/Twitter.

Image via @yakanifu/Twitter.

via @karakuri396/Twitter.

This carrot is not the only unique-looking root Buromasa harvested.

Other interesting characters found in his field

Saying that he gets carrots of different forms in his field, Buromasa said his favourite is a pair of radishes that look like a couple.

"I thought they must have been a couple that sadly got separated in their past lives," he said in a tweet. "I'm glad that they found each other in the fields again."

Thanking Twitter users for their warm reception, Buromasa also said vegetables do not all look the same like the ones we see in supermarkets.

"Many different shapes are possible," he added.

While some might see his vegetables as "ugly" or "deformed", his creativity allows others to see their uncanny likeness to humans, which is what makes the vegetables so endearing.

Awesome.

Top photo via @buromasa0423/Twitter

