Back

Seasonal ION Sky light show & TWG pop-up boutique available at ION Orchard throughout April

Some fancy things to check out in Orchard.

Karen Lui | March 31, 2021, 03:01 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

For the month of April, head down to ION Orchard to check out its seasonal light show at ION Sky and savour some luxury tea at the TWG Pop-Up Boutique.

Light show at ION Sky

Since Mar. 1, 2021, ION Sky has been showing its latest seasonal animated light show that will be available until Apr. 30, 2021.

Titled "Timeless Wonder", the show centres around the beauty of nature with shifting shades of dawn to dusk.

Photo by ION Orchard.

Some scenes include mountains against the backdrop of a starry night sky and fireflies, as well as bright foliage with butterflies in the daytime.

Photo by ION Orchard.

Photo by ION Orchard.

The show will play before ION Sky’s evergreen shows — "Adventures in Food Wonderland by Ang Ku Kueh Girl and Friends" at 2pm and 4pm, and "The Transformation of Orchard Road" produced by Dick Lee at 3pm and 5pm.

Photo by ION Orchard.

Photo by ION Orchard.

To redeem a ticket to ION Sky via the ION Orchard mobile app or at the mall's concierge counters, you'll have to spend a minimum of S$20 in one receipt at ION Orchard.

Photo by ION Orchard.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ION Orchard (@ion_orchard)

Access ION Sky on levels 55 and 56 by taking the lift on level four via ION Art, located near the concierge counter.

TWG Pop-up Boutique

Aside from the light show, you might also want to check out the pop-up boutique by luxury tea brand TWG Tea.

The pop-up boutique will be at the Level One Atrium Part B until May 5, 2021.

Drop by to enjoy tea-infused macarons, loose-leaf teas, and purchase a variety of packed teas, gifts, and accessories.

Photo by @ion_orchard on Instagram.

Photo by @ion_orchard on Instagram.

Photo by @ion_orchard on Instagram.

ION Orchard

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

Opening hours: 2pm to 6pm

Top images by ION Orchard.

Man arrested for attack on elderly Asian-American woman, previously convicted of murdering his mother

He was released from prison on lifetime parole in 2019.

March 31, 2021, 06:15 PM

Congregational singing by worshippers to resume, marriage solemnisation, funerals & wakes to allow more attendees

More religious activities to gradually resume.

March 31, 2021, 06:04 PM

Japanese man fined S$110 for 'insults' after Terrace House star & wrestler Hana Kimura's suicide

Many online users found the fine too lenient.

March 31, 2021, 05:40 PM

Asian woman confronts man shouting 'Ching chang chong' on New York train

The woman was also upset that the man's friend seemed to condone his actions.

March 31, 2021, 05:32 PM

Registration-only Popular warehouse sale opens to overwhelming response & long 'walk-in' queues

It's really popular.

March 31, 2021, 05:00 PM

Man, 56, jailed 7 days for throwing steamboat food at car with engine running & children inside

Food fight.

March 31, 2021, 03:53 PM

Netflix removed psychedelics & marijuana-themed content in S'pore after written demand from IMDA

Not the first time this happened.

March 31, 2021, 03:43 PM

34 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 31, including 1 community case

Daily update.

March 31, 2021, 03:41 PM

Incoming dean of NUS Law 'relinquishes appointment' 2 weeks after announcement

He relinquished the position for medical reasons.

March 31, 2021, 03:27 PM

Old Chang Kee selling Blue Pea Nasi Lemak'O for S$2 from Apr. 1 to May 31

Yum.

March 31, 2021, 03:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.