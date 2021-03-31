Seasonal ION Sky light show & TWG pop-up boutique available at ION Orchard throughout April

For the month of April, head down to ION Orchard to check out its seasonal light show at ION Sky and savour some luxury tea at the TWG Pop-Up Boutique.

Light show at ION Sky

Since Mar. 1, 2021, ION Sky has been showing its latest seasonal animated light show that will be available until Apr. 30, 2021.

Titled "Timeless Wonder", the show centres around the beauty of nature with shifting shades of dawn to dusk.

Some scenes include mountains against the backdrop of a starry night sky and fireflies, as well as bright foliage with butterflies in the daytime.

The show will play before ION Sky’s evergreen shows — "Adventures in Food Wonderland by Ang Ku Kueh Girl and Friends" at 2pm and 4pm, and "The Transformation of Orchard Road" produced by Dick Lee at 3pm and 5pm.

To redeem a ticket to ION Sky via the ION Orchard mobile app or at the mall's concierge counters, you'll have to spend a minimum of S$20 in one receipt at ION Orchard.

Access ION Sky on levels 55 and 56 by taking the lift on level four via ION Art, located near the concierge counter.

TWG Pop-up Boutique

Aside from the light show, you might also want to check out the pop-up boutique by luxury tea brand TWG Tea.

The pop-up boutique will be at the Level One Atrium Part B until May 5, 2021.

Drop by to enjoy tea-infused macarons, loose-leaf teas, and purchase a variety of packed teas, gifts, and accessories.

ION Orchard

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

Opening hours: 2pm to 6pm

Top images by ION Orchard.