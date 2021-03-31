S'pore's first indoor karting circuit opens at Sentosa carpark on Apr. 2, rates from S$28

If you're itching for some adrenaline, you may want to consider giving Circuit Tiki a visit.

In collaboration with KF1 Karting Circuit, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has turned one of its car parks into an indoor karting circuit.

According to KF1 Karting Circuit, this will be the first indoor karting circuit in Singapore.

The circuit will only be available for a limited time from Apr. 2 to Jun. 30.

From S$18 for RWS members

Circuit Tiki's track covers a distance of 550 metres and has a total of 23 corners.

Here's the track layout:

And here's what the track will look like:

There are two karting packages:

Novice (25 km/h): S$18 nett (RWS members), S$28 nett (public)

S$18 nett (RWS members), S$28 nett (public) Advanced (40 km/h): S$25 nett (RWS members), S$35 nett (public)

Requirements

In case you're planning to have a go at the indoor circuit, one can only ride the karts if they are at least 1.4 metres tall.

Guests are also required to wear covered shoes.

Hair nets and helmets will be provided by KF1 Karting Circuit.

A valid driving or motorcycle license is required for the Advanced go-karts, as per the Building and Construction Authority's Amusement Ride Regulations.

Slots can be booked by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling +65 6252 0777.

Details

Resorts World Sentosa East Carpark (Orange Zone): Here's an instructional video on how to get there.

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily, April 2 to June 30, 2021.

Top image from @kf1kartingcircuit on Instagram.