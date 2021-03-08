Back

IKEA opening 3-storey Jem outlet in April 2021, will include food market & restaurant

Coming soon.

Fasiha Nazren | March 08, 2021, 05:25 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Swedish furniture megastore IKEA will be opening a new outlet in Jem in April 2021.

The upcoming outlet will span three floors inside JEM and is about 6,500 square metres.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

It will take over the premises of what was formerly Robinsons, which closed in August 2020.

Third outlet in Singapore

This will be the third outlet in Singapore, following the outlets in Alexandra and Tampines.

This will also be IKEA' s first "small-store concept" in Southeast Asia.

In comparison, IKEA Tampines is about six times bigger than the Jem outlet.

Includes IKEA Restaurant

Apart from the full IKEA range, this outlet will also house IKEA's Swedish Food Market and the IKEA Restaurant.

This new outlet will also be three MRT stations away from IKEA's interior design studio in Jurong Point.

Cool.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin distributes flowers in Parliament as token of appreciation on International Women's Day

The Speaker and his deputies sat through 569 cuts (speeches) requiring 51 hours and 55 minutes over 7 days.

March 08, 2021, 05:20 PM

Meghan Markle on life in royal family: 'I just didn't want to be alive anymore'

Meghan ended the segment with Oprah, saying "I'm still standing, and my hope for people in the takeaway from this, is to know that life is worth living."

March 08, 2021, 05:03 PM

Eric Chua on PA's S$796 million budget: The proof of the pudding is in the eating

PSP's Leong Mun Wai had questioned PA's role in parliament.

March 08, 2021, 04:48 PM

Myanmar protesters hang women’s undergarments up to stall army in their tracks

It's a traditional belief in Myanmar that it is bad luck to walk under clothes used to cover women's private parts.

March 08, 2021, 04:44 PM

Dutch footballing great Johan Cruyff once greeted Fandi, 'Hey brownie', as a term of endearment

Nothing but affection.

March 08, 2021, 04:25 PM

KFC S'pore to launch limited edition Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito at S$5.90 on Mar. 10, 2021

Carbs overload.

March 08, 2021, 04:00 PM

S'pore doctor acquitted of molesting female patient who gave 'confusing & contradictory' evidence

Kaur also highlighted "highly unusual" behaviour on the part of the boyfriend.

March 08, 2021, 03:39 PM

Wild Wild Wet has discounted weekday passes at S$36 for 2 adults till Mar. 31

Combat the hot weather.

March 08, 2021, 03:39 PM

13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 8, all imported

Singapore has now reported 60,046 cases in total.

March 08, 2021, 03:35 PM

MCCY 'working with' MINDEF to get early enlistment, leave & time off for footballers

These are aimed at allowing them opportunities to train and compete at 'top levels' while still serving NS.

March 08, 2021, 03:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.