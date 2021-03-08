IKEA opening 3-storey Jem outlet in April 2021, will include food market & restaurant

Swedish furniture megastore IKEA will be opening a new outlet in Jem in April 2021.

The upcoming outlet will span three floors inside JEM and is about 6,500 square metres.

It will take over the premises of what was formerly Robinsons, which closed in August 2020.

Third outlet in Singapore

This will be the third outlet in Singapore, following the outlets in Alexandra and Tampines.

This will also be IKEA' s first "small-store concept" in Southeast Asia.

In comparison, IKEA Tampines is about six times bigger than the Jem outlet.

Includes IKEA Restaurant

Apart from the full IKEA range, this outlet will also house IKEA's Swedish Food Market and the IKEA Restaurant.

This new outlet will also be three MRT stations away from IKEA's interior design studio in Jurong Point.

