Back

Cafe near Hougang opens till 2am on weekends, with neon signs, gelato, beer, & waffles from S$5

For night owls.

Siti Hawa | March 09, 2021, 11:57 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Icebar is a cafe located near Hougang, with neon signs, serving waffles, gelato and beer.

Opens till 2am on weekends

Besides having aesthetic neon signs around the cafe, night owls will be happy to know that the cafe also opens till 2am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Here are some photos of the cafe:

Photo via Icebar on Facebook

Photo via Icebar

Photo via Icebar

Photo by Tee Ping Kuah via Google Maps

Photo via Icebar

Menu

The cafe offers ice cream flavours such as Apple Strudel, Honeycomb with Snickers, Hokkaido Milk with strawberries and Burnt Pineapple priced at:

  • One scoop (S$3.90)

  • Two scoops (S$7.60)

  • Three scoops (S$11.30)

Other items on the menu include waffles priced at:

  • Plain waffles (S$5)

  • Single scoop (S$8.90)

  • Double scoop (S$12.60)

Photo by Jason K via Google Maps

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leonna cwl (@leonnacwl)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wen Bin (@w3nbin89)

Photo via @w3nbin89 on Instagram

Photo by Jason K via Google Maps

Bottled beers are priced from S$8 per bottle, with options such as Heineken, Hoegaarden, Corona Extra, 1664 Blanc and Asahi.

Alternatively, purchase an assorted bucket of five beers for S$35.

The cafe also offers canned drinks at S$3 each.

Details

Icebar 

Address: 21 Hougang Street 51 Hougang Green Shopping Mall #02-14, 538719

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm,

Friday to Sunday, 12pm to 2am

Top photos by Jason K via Google Maps and Icebar

Wang Lei unable to sell products in China after businessman allegedly 'steals' his trademark

The businessman had registered it one month earlier.

March 09, 2021, 11:37 AM

Up to 98% of UOB staff, excluding senior management, to get pay increases & promotions

Pay increases and promotions were put on hold last year, UOB said.

March 09, 2021, 10:30 AM

I’m a Myanmar citizen in my late 20s living abroad who’s supporting my people’s fight against the military

I'm hopeful we can win this time.

March 09, 2021, 09:15 AM

Heap Seng Leong coffee shop still going strong, traditional kaya toast & coffee as good as ever

Mmmm hmmm.

March 09, 2021, 05:10 AM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 8, 2021

Tonight's update.

March 08, 2021, 11:05 PM

Mendaki to launch new programme to help pre-school children prepare for primary school

More community engagement to help the needy.

March 08, 2021, 10:41 PM

Up to 80% off at Popular IMM until Mar. 21, 2021

Exclusive.

March 08, 2021, 08:36 PM

Thailand to cut quarantine from 14 to 7 days for vaccinated foreign visitors

For those who have not received the vaccine, but have Covid-19 free certificates, they would be quarantined for 10 days.

March 08, 2021, 08:21 PM

Masagos & Maliki debate WP’s Faisal Manap on tudung issue: Avoid situations where religious expressions dominate & become divisive

WP MP Faisal Manap, and PAP MPs Masagos Zulkifli and Maliki Osman went on to debate on the approach to sensitive issues like these.

March 08, 2021, 07:52 PM

Mahathir, 95, receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

He urged others to sign up for the immunisation programme as well.

March 08, 2021, 07:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.