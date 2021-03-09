Cafe near Hougang opens till 2am on weekends, with neon signs, gelato, beer, & waffles from S$5

Icebar is a cafe located near Hougang, with neon signs, serving waffles, gelato and beer.

Opens till 2am on weekends

Besides having aesthetic neon signs around the cafe, night owls will be happy to know that the cafe also opens till 2am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Here are some photos of the cafe:

Menu

The cafe offers ice cream flavours such as Apple Strudel, Honeycomb with Snickers, Hokkaido Milk with strawberries and Burnt Pineapple priced at:

One scoop (S$3.90)

Two scoops (S$7.60)

Three scoops (S$11.30)

Other items on the menu include waffles priced at:

Plain waffles (S$5)

Single scoop (S$8.90)

Double scoop (S$12.60)

Bottled beers are priced from S$8 per bottle, with options such as Heineken, Hoegaarden, Corona Extra, 1664 Blanc and Asahi.

Alternatively, purchase an assorted bucket of five beers for S$35.

The cafe also offers canned drinks at S$3 each.

Details

Icebar

Address: 21 Hougang Street 51 Hougang Green Shopping Mall #02-14, 538719

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm,

Friday to Sunday, 12pm to 2am

Top photos by Jason K via Google Maps and Icebar