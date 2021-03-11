Back

You can possibly start flying again for fun from May or June 2021: Iata chief

Optimism plenty.

Belmont Lay | March 11, 2021, 04:05 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Here's a bit of optimism: Holiday-deprived people can possibly start flying again from May or June 2021.

This bold prediction was made by Alexandre de Juniac, the director of the International Air Transport Association (Iata) in an interview with The Straits Times.

He predicts that personal travel will recover faster than business travel by year end, just that it will not be at pre-Covid-19 levels in 2019, but still better than in mid-2020.

Business travel, he said, is predicted to take another 12 to 18 months to recover.

Iata is targeting to work with 33 states and territories around the world on border reopening and international flights to address the pent-up demand for air travel.

de Juniac said: "You never appreciate what you had until you lose it. People are hungry to be free again, to travel again."

Covid-19 protocol

Iata has 290 global carrier members representing 82 per cent of global traffic.

Iata has developed a protocol to safeguard against Covid-19.

Travel Pass, a mobile health verification app, can electronically capture a traveller's vaccination history and Covid-19 test results.

It will be used for cross-border safety checks.

Singapore Airlines embrace Travel Pass

Singapore Airlines will begin testing the Iata Travel Pass on flights from Singapore to London, making it the first to do so to embrace the protocol.

Passengers from Singapore to London will be able to download the Travel Pass app using Apple iOS-enabled phones, and create a digital identification with their photo and passport information.

But travellers will still need to carry a physical copy of their health certificate issued by the testing clinic owing to existing regulations.

Asia-Pacific set to recover faster

In the ST interview, de Juniac also said that the Asia-Pacific region will be at the forefront of air travel.

He told ST: "We already saw this upswing prior to Covid, and the Chinese market was already No. 1, and ahead of the US. This trend will simply accelerate."

He did caution that growth could be uneven though.

And much of it is dependent on Covid-19 testing and vaccinating.

de Juniac said: "The key will be how individual states and territories open up their borders as the vaccine roll-out and test regime accelerate."

Top photo via Unsplash

8 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 11, including 1 community case

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

March 11, 2021, 03:40 PM

Jin Yinji baffled by TikTok fame after helpers upload videos of her dancing

She still does not know how TikTok works.

March 11, 2021, 03:16 PM

Video of S'pore dog trainer kicking corgi twice for crossing her path while walking 10 dogs sparks backlash

NParks is looking into the case.

March 11, 2021, 02:49 PM

S$1 apple pie & chocolate pie at McDonald's from March 12 to 14

Happy Pi Day.

March 11, 2021, 02:43 PM

Container ships facing longer wait times at S'pore port due to surge in vessel calls & container volumes

However, Singapore still appears to be coping better than other ports in the world.

March 11, 2021, 02:23 PM

China trumpets popular narrative that 'the East is rising & the West is declining'

China has succeeded in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic is the common message.

March 11, 2021, 02:15 PM

Plant-based chicken thigh, certified as 'healthier choice', available at 11 restaurant brands in S'pore from Mar. 18

Chicken-thigh alternative that does not contain cholesterol, sugars, and trans-fat.

March 11, 2021, 01:55 PM

Syed Saddiq is serving SHN in S'pore, wants your local food recommendations

Some suggested food from Johor instead.

March 11, 2021, 01:48 PM

Japanese artist puts up 30 cat standees at Malay Heritage Centre open to public from Mar. 16

Called 'Paw-verbs', a play on 'proverbs'.

March 11, 2021, 01:09 PM

Man, 64, still searching for his wife who went missing during Japan's 2011 tsunami

He wishes to bring her home one day.

March 11, 2021, 01:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.