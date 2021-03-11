Chonky shaggy wild boar chills with crow friends at Lim Chu Kang Muslim cemetery

Wild boars can be a pretty common sight these days, with more and more venturing into urban and residential areas.

It is rare, however, to catch sight of a huge wild boar like the one whose pictures are making the rounds on Facebook.

The boar in question is huge.

Take a gander at the size of this absolute unit.

This wild boar, with its impressive mane of hair running down its back, was spotted at the Muslim cemetery at Lim Chu Kang.

The wild boar is also accompanied by a posse of crows, with one bold avian going as far as to perch on its back.

The boar appeared unbothered though, and continued to snooze on the patch of grass.

Shook at its size

The photos were shared to Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings by one Ayle N AiDa, and has racked up over 1,400 shares.

Ayle told Mothership that she originally received the photos from her WhatsApp chat, but wanted to share it online in the hopes that people would exercise caution should they encounter this boar at Lim Chu Kang.

Other Facebook commenters expressed their awe at the size of the boar, with some speculating about the creature's age.

One person who claimed to have seen the boar at the cemetery attested to the animal's bulk, adding that it was half his height "no joke".

Those who encounter wild boars in the wild should keep a distance and not approach them, especially female wild boars with piglets, as they tend to be more aggressive.

Members of the public may call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 to report any wild boar encounters.

Top photo from Ayle N AiDa / FB