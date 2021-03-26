Back

Cross Island Line to cut travelling time from Hougang to Sin Ming & Loyang to 20 minutes in 2030

Good news.

Siti Hawa | March 26, 2021, 12:43 PM

The Hougang Cross Island Line (CRL) is expected to begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Passenger service, on the other hand, will commence in 2030.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced this development in a press release on Mar. 26.

Artist impressions of what the station will look like show the above ground and underground amenities:

Photo via LTA

Photo via LTA

Shorter travel time

Photo via LTA

LTA also shared in a Facebook post that travelling time will be shortened by at least 20 minutes to places such as Sin Ming and Loyang from Hougang.

It used to take 40 minutes to get to Sin Ming and 55 minutes to get to Loyang from Hougang.

Photo via LTA

The Cross Island Line CRL

The CRL is Singapore’s eighth MRT line and will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region.

The CRL will have almost half of its stations as interchanges with other rail lines, making it easier and more convenient for commuters to travel across the rail network.

Some 100,000 households stand to benefit.

Common recreational spaces such as Changi Beach Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park will be more accessible by public transport, LTA also said.

The contract for the design and construction of the Hougang CRL has been awarded to Samsung C&T Corporation.

The company had previously completed the construction of Hougang and Kovan stations along North-East line, as well as Expo and Upper Changi stations along Downtown Line 3.

Top photos via LTA

