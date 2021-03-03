Back

Hello Kitty wedding plushies available exclusively at Marina Bay Sands from Mar. 1, 2021

Hello Kitty fans, take note.

Karen Lui | March 03, 2021, 11:22 AM

You know you're old when you can remember the Hello Kitty frenzy that swept our sunny island back in 2000.

The buzz caused by McDonald's plushie sale was so (in)famous that it even warrants its own Singapore infopedia that documented that moment.

On Mar. 2, Marina Bay Sands announced that they are launching the sale of Hello Kitty wedding plushie in four phases across the next four months.

Couple plushies

The Hello Kitty x Marina Bay Sands collection will feature Hello Kitty and her boyfriend, Dear Daniel, in four distinctive wedding garb.

Chinese wedding set for March

Chinese wedding set. Image by Marina Bay Sands.

Malay wedding set for April

Malay wedding set. Image by Marina Bay Sands.

Indian wedding set for May

Indian wedding set. Image by Marina Bay Sands.

English wedding set for June

English wedding set. Image by Marina Bay Sands.

Details

Here are the periods of availability for each set:

Chinese Wedding Set: Mar. 1 - 31, 2021

Malay Wedding Set: Apr. 1 - 30, 2021

Indian Wedding Set: May. 1 - 31, 2021

English Wedding Set: Jun. 1 - 30, 2021

They can be purchased at the Marina Bay Sands' hotel gift shop located at the lobby of Tower 2.

The sale is exclusively available for Sands Rewards Lifestyle (SRL) members.

You may join the SRL for free by clicking here.

2000 McDonald's collection

For the uninitiated, the McDonald's collection featured six sets - Malay Wedding, Korean Wedding, Japanese Wedding, Chinese Wedding, Romantic Wedding (Western style), and Millenium Wedding (Astronaut costume).

Photo by @lostinspace from Carousell.

Photo by @holidae on Carousell.

The MBS collection's designs appear to differ from that of the McDonald's collection.

More plushies for the Hello Kitty fans to grab then.

Top images by Marina Bay Sands.

