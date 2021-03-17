Back

Heavenly Wang launches croissants in Milo Dinosaur, ondeh-ondeh & speculoos crumble flavours

mmMMmm.

Mandy How | March 17, 2021, 05:21 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Heavenly Wang is refreshing its menu with 11 new pastries that come in surprisingly trendy flavours.

There are three types of products: dessert croissants, savoury puffs, and cookies.

Photo via Heavenly Wang

Photo via Heavenly Wang

All of them are halal-certified, according to Heavenly Wang.

Dessert croissants

Photo via Heavenly Wang

Priced from S$4.20 each, there are four variations of the dessert croissants:

  • Milo Dinosaur

  • Speculoos Crumble

  • Ondeh-ondeh

  • Bandung

While the Milo Dinosaur, ondeh-ondeh, and bandung croissants each come with their respective fillings, the Speculoos crumble features only Lotus biscoff crumbs on top of white chocolate and icing sugar — no fillings.

A spokesperson for Heavenly Wang added that it's not the oozy sort of filling, however, but rather an "infused" sort of thing. Guess you'll have to buy it to find out.

Other interesting items in the line-up include Red Thai Curry Puff (S$3.50), Jumbo Sausage Puff (S$3.80), and the soft and chewy Red Velvet Chocolate Chip cookie (S$2.50).

Photo via Heavenly Wang

Photo via Heavenly Wang

You can get these in a set too — it's S$3.90 for a cookie with a large coffee or tea, and S$4.90 for a croissant or puff with a large coffee or tea.

The Grab & Go series is available at selected Heavenly Wang stores, as well as on Grabfood and Foodpanda.

  • Heavenly Wang Takashimaya Shopping Centre 391B Orchard Road Ngee Ann City, #B2-30

  • Heavenly Wang Plaza Singapura 68 Orchard Road #B2-35/36

  • Heavenly Wang KK Hospital 100 Bukit Timah Rd, #01-33A (Women’s Tower)

  • Heavenly Wang Marina Bay Financial Centre 12 Marina Boulevard, #02-01/04

  • Heavenly Wang Changi Airport Terminal 3 Arrival Meeting Hall North #01-25

  • Heavenly Wang Changi Airport Terminal 1 Departure Check In Hall West #02-03/04

  • Heavenly Wang Changi Airport Terminal 3A Departure/Transit lounge #02-K5

  • Heavenly Wang Hougang 1 Hougang Street 91, #01-22 (coming Soon)

  • Wang Cafe Thomson Plaza 301 Upper Thomson Road #03-44A/C (non-halal certified outlet)

  • Wang Cafe One Marina Boulevard 1 Marina Boulevard NTUC Centre, #B1-02 (non-halal certified outlet)

Photo via Heavenly Wang

More reliable rides & less early closures with S'pore's first Integrated Train Testing Centre, ready in 2024

The completion of the testing centre will allow train testing works to be carried out around the clock.

March 17, 2021, 06:10 PM

69 Noodle Bar with punny shop name opens at 69 Syed Alwi Road in Jalan Besar

How to seize the opportunity.

March 17, 2021, 05:31 PM

Heytea S'pore launches Soymilk Bobo for S$7.80, available for a limited time

Not your usual soymilk.

March 17, 2021, 05:18 PM

Japan court rules lack of same-sex marriage recognition as unconstitutional

The lawsuit largely revolved around the interpretation of marriage.

March 17, 2021, 04:58 PM

Main aggressor in ITE bullying incident will be expelled

The other students involved in the incident will be counselled, and required to perform community service.

March 17, 2021, 04:45 PM

Anwar claims majority in M'sian parliament again, in talks with UMNO MPs about possible cooperation

He pointed out that there were individual UMNO MPs who have voiced their support for him.

March 17, 2021, 04:02 PM

Uber to pay UK drivers minimum wage & holiday pay after losing court battle

A long-running legal battle concluded with British courts deciding that Uber had to treat its drivers like workers.

March 17, 2021, 03:50 PM

Pop-up glasshouse cafe with alfresco rooftop in Somerset opens from 9am to 3pm

Nice.

March 17, 2021, 03:45 PM

9 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 17, all imported

Further updates tonight.

March 17, 2021, 03:39 PM

11 new dinosaur installations, including 3.9m-tall T-Rex, at Changi Airport Connector

Rawr.

March 17, 2021, 12:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.