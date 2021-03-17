Heavenly Wang launches croissants in Milo Dinosaur, ondeh-ondeh & speculoos crumble flavours

Heavenly Wang is refreshing its menu with 11 new pastries that come in surprisingly trendy flavours.

There are three types of products: dessert croissants, savoury puffs, and cookies.

All of them are halal-certified, according to Heavenly Wang.

Dessert croissants

Priced from S$4.20 each, there are four variations of the dessert croissants:

Milo Dinosaur

Speculoos Crumble

Ondeh-ondeh

Bandung

While the Milo Dinosaur, ondeh-ondeh, and bandung croissants each come with their respective fillings, the Speculoos crumble features only Lotus biscoff crumbs on top of white chocolate and icing sugar — no fillings.

A spokesperson for Heavenly Wang added that it's not the oozy sort of filling, however, but rather an "infused" sort of thing. Guess you'll have to buy it to find out.

Other interesting items in the line-up include Red Thai Curry Puff (S$3.50), Jumbo Sausage Puff (S$3.80), and the soft and chewy Red Velvet Chocolate Chip cookie (S$2.50).

You can get these in a set too — it's S$3.90 for a cookie with a large coffee or tea, and S$4.90 for a croissant or puff with a large coffee or tea.

The Grab & Go series is available at selected Heavenly Wang stores, as well as on Grabfood and Foodpanda.

Heavenly Wang Takashimaya Shopping Centre 391B Orchard Road Ngee Ann City, #B2-30

Heavenly Wang Plaza Singapura 68 Orchard Road #B2-35/36

Heavenly Wang KK Hospital 100 Bukit Timah Rd, #01-33A (Women’s Tower)

Heavenly Wang Marina Bay Financial Centre 12 Marina Boulevard, #02-01/04

Heavenly Wang Changi Airport Terminal 3 Arrival Meeting Hall North #01-25

Heavenly Wang Changi Airport Terminal 1 Departure Check In Hall West #02-03/04

Heavenly Wang Changi Airport Terminal 3A Departure/Transit lounge #02-K5

Heavenly Wang Hougang 1 Hougang Street 91, #01-22 (coming Soon)

Wang Cafe Thomson Plaza 301 Upper Thomson Road #03-44A/C (non-halal certified outlet)

Wang Cafe One Marina Boulevard 1 Marina Boulevard NTUC Centre, #B1-02 (non-halal certified outlet)

Photo via Heavenly Wang