Back

20,000 heartland shops to be given help on going digital by end-March: Low Yen Ling

SMEs have also received programmes to boost their productivity.

Matthias Ang | March 02, 2021, 03:56 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

As of February 2021, over 85 per cent of 20,000 heartland shops have been provided with step-by-step guidance on how they can go digital, the Mayor of South West district Low Yen Ling said in Parliament, during the Committee of Supply debate on Mar. 2.

The programme, Heartlands Go Digital, will be on track to help 20,000 heartland shops adopt e-payment solutions and get started on digital commerce by the end of March, she added.

Programme committee seeks to "revitalise" heartland shops

According to Low, nearly 200 digital ambassadors and business advisers have been deployed on the ground, under the the Heartland Digitalisation and Revitalisation Committee (HDRC) co-chaired by Low and senior minister of state Sim Ann.

The aim is to "revitalise" heartland shops with solutions ranging from visual merchandising in stores, to local placemaking activities and digital marketing.

The committee comprises the Federation of Merchants’ Associations Singapore (FMAS), the Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore, and government agencies, such as ESG, STB, GovTech, HDB and IMDA.

Move towards digitalisation

Low noted that more second and third generation heartland businesses were engaging government programmes to digitalise.

She also cited an example of a business, a mother-and-son-run florist at Teck Whye, Petite Blooms, which reported a 10 per cent increase in revenue within three months of adopting e-payment.

Noting that the florist was now also on Shopee, with 25 per cent of their sales using e-payments, she said: "Thanks to the Heartlands Go Digital Programme, the shop has diversified its revenue streams and enhanced its online visibility, resulting in more business."

SMEs have also received programmes to boost their productivity

In addition, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have also been offered programmes to boost their productivity and competitives, she further noted.

PSG productivity grant

One such scheme is the PSG productivity solutions grant introduced in 2018, which helps businesses in transformation, and provides them with IT support, equipment and solutions.

She added: "Since then (2018), more than 19,000 SMEs have adopted IT solutions and equipment to get ahead. The top sectors for PSG adoption include retail, building and construction, wholesale trade, food services and services sector."

To encourage more enterprises to sign up, the programme's enhanced maximum support level of up to 80 per cent will be extended to March 31, 2022, she said.

SME centres

There are also 11 SME centres established islandwide, to provide guidance to SMEs on capability development and growth, Low noted.

Such centres are now piloting specialised advisory services to support enterprises in specific areas such as digitalisation and financing.

Low explained:

"For example, when an SME wishes to expand, but lacks the funds, the SME centre's specialist advisor will help to assess the company's financial health and recommend the appropriate financing model and available financing instruments. Then, the specialist advisor guides the business owner and SME on how to strengthen his or her loan applications, and will then also provide a link up between the SME and relevant banks for their loan application."

In 2020 alone, the SME centres assisted over 32,000 SMEs, with more expected to benefit from the new services.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Top image screenshot from MCI YouTube

8 new cases of Covid-19 reported in S'pore on Mar. 2, 2021, all imported

More details to be shared in the evening.

March 02, 2021, 03:44 PM

Chantalle Ng: Pressure to become next Ah Jie is 'quite huge' after starring in popular drama series

Ng still sees herself as a newcomer who has a long way to go.

March 02, 2021, 03:29 PM

Govt looking to further empower CRDTs against 'severe & continuing' nuisance in disputes: MinLaw

The Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRTs) have teeth too — they can issue orders that lead to an offending neighbour getting kicked out of their own homes.

March 02, 2021, 02:50 PM

'I still cannot accept it': Stephen Chow left devastated by the death of Ng Man Tat

Chow and Ng formed an iconic comedic duo.

March 02, 2021, 02:37 PM

Stunning crimson sunrise at Pasir Ris Beach captured by award-winning nature photographer

Otherworldly.

March 02, 2021, 02:21 PM

Hotspot in Johor caused haze & burning smell in some parts of S'pore on March 2: NEA

Things are a little hazy.

March 02, 2021, 02:10 PM

'We are not returning to a pre-Covid world': Chan Chun Sing on building S'pore economy

Turn challenges into opportunities, he said.

March 02, 2021, 01:57 PM

1,700 flats surrendered to HDB in past 5 years due to various reasons, including divorce or break up

This was revealed by Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann in Parliament on March 2.

March 02, 2021, 01:02 PM

Family tent packages for overnight stay in S'pore available for rent from S$60

Outdoor living.

March 02, 2021, 12:35 PM

S'pore arts centre The Substation to close permanently after leaving Armenian Street building

After 30 years of operation.

March 02, 2021, 12:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.