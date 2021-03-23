Zouk Group to launch hawker-inspired food hall at Las Vegas, includes Springleaf Prata & Boon Tong Kee

Zouk Group is bringing a taste of Singapore to Las Vegas in the U.S.

Asian food hall in Las Vegas

The Singapore-based lifestyle brand will be introducing an Asian hawker-inspired food hall concept to Resorts World Las Vegas.

Called the Famous Foods Street Eats, the 24,000 square foot area will be home to 16 food stalls.

This also includes a speakeasy which will be located within the depths of the food hall.

Here's what the rest of the food hall will look like:

Entrance

Dessert Stall

Neon Bar

16 food stalls from around the world

The 16 food stalls in the Asian-inspired food hall come from places around the world including Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand.

This includes Ten Suns Braised Beef from Bangkok, Thailand.

Springleaf Prata Place from Singapore.

And even chicken rice from Boon Tong Kee.

Here's the full list of stalls:

Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling

Boon Tong Kee

FUHU Shack

Geylang Claypot Rice

Goggle Man's Char Kuey Teow

Pepita's Kitchen

Springleaf Prata Place

Ten Suns Braised Beef

Tiger Sugar

Dessert

Mamak

Streetbird Las Vegas

Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori

Mozz Bar by James Trees

Blood Brothers BBQ

Nori Bar

Famous Foods Center Bar

Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den

New integrated resort

Resorts World Las Vegas is a new integrated resort in the U.S. that is slated to open in the summer of 2021.

The integrated resort will have 3,500 rooms and club venues like Zouk Nightclub, AYU Dayclub and RedTail.

Top image from Zouk Group.