Zouk Group to launch hawker-inspired food hall at Las Vegas, includes Springleaf Prata & Boon Tong Kee

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Zouk Group is bringing a taste of Singapore to Las Vegas in the U.S.
Asian food hall in Las Vegas
The Singapore-based lifestyle brand will be introducing an Asian hawker-inspired food hall concept to Resorts World Las Vegas.
Called the Famous Foods Street Eats, the 24,000 square foot area will be home to 16 food stalls.
This also includes a speakeasy which will be located within the depths of the food hall.
Here's what the rest of the food hall will look like:
Entrance
Dessert Stall
Neon Bar
16 food stalls from around the world
The 16 food stalls in the Asian-inspired food hall come from places around the world including Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand.
This includes Ten Suns Braised Beef from Bangkok, Thailand.
Springleaf Prata Place from Singapore.
And even chicken rice from Boon Tong Kee.
Here's the full list of stalls:
- Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling
- Boon Tong Kee
- FUHU Shack
- Geylang Claypot Rice
- Goggle Man's Char Kuey Teow
- Pepita's Kitchen
- Springleaf Prata Place
- Ten Suns Braised Beef
- Tiger Sugar
- Dessert
- Mamak
- Streetbird Las Vegas
- Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori
- Mozz Bar by James Trees
- Blood Brothers BBQ
- Nori Bar
- Famous Foods Center Bar
- Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den
New integrated resort
Resorts World Las Vegas is a new integrated resort in the U.S. that is slated to open in the summer of 2021.
The integrated resort will have 3,500 rooms and club venues like Zouk Nightclub, AYU Dayclub and RedTail.
Top image from Zouk Group.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.