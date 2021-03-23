Back

Zouk Group to launch hawker-inspired food hall at Las Vegas, includes Springleaf Prata & Boon Tong Kee

That's what you get for waking up in Vegas.

Fasiha Nazren | March 23, 2021, 02:26 PM

Zouk Group is bringing a taste of Singapore to Las Vegas in the U.S.

Asian food hall in Las Vegas

The Singapore-based lifestyle brand will be introducing an Asian hawker-inspired food hall concept to Resorts World Las Vegas.

Called the Famous Foods Street Eats, the 24,000 square foot area will be home to 16 food stalls.

This also includes a speakeasy which will be located within the depths of the food hall.

Photo from Zouk Group.

Here's what the rest of the food hall will look like:

Entrance

Photo from Zouk Group.

Dessert Stall

Photo from Zouk Group.

Neon Bar

Photo from Zouk Group.

16 food stalls from around the world

The 16 food stalls in the Asian-inspired food hall come from places around the world including Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand.

This includes Ten Suns Braised Beef from Bangkok, Thailand.

Photo from Ten Suns.

Springleaf Prata Place from Singapore.

Photo from Springleaf.

And even chicken rice from Boon Tong Kee.

Photo from Boon Tong Kee.

Here's the full list of stalls:

  • Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling

  • Boon Tong Kee

  • FUHU Shack

  • Geylang Claypot Rice

  • Goggle Man's Char Kuey Teow

  • Pepita's Kitchen

  • Springleaf Prata Place

  • Ten Suns Braised Beef

  • Tiger Sugar

  • Dessert

  • Mamak

  • Streetbird Las Vegas

  • Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori

  • Mozz Bar by James Trees

  • Blood Brothers BBQ

  • Nori Bar

  • Famous Foods Center Bar

  • Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den

New integrated resort

Resorts World Las Vegas is a new integrated resort in the U.S. that is slated to open in the summer of 2021.

The integrated resort will have 3,500 rooms and club venues like Zouk Nightclub, AYU Dayclub and RedTail.

Top image from Zouk Group.

