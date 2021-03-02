Haruki Murakami x Uniqlo collection launches Mar. 8, 2021 in Japan

Fans of author Haruki Murakami will soon be able to wear his works on their sleeves, as the Murakami x Uniqlo Japan collection launches on Mar. 8, 2021.

The line-up appears to be first available in Japan, then the U.S, with no news about it in Singapore... yet? (We're hoping that Singapore will follow suit, as it did with the Demon Slayer collection.)

SoraNews24 notes that there are two broad themes to the eight designs: The first is based on Murakami’s "works, aesthetic sensibilities, and philosophical musings," while the second references his titles.

Here are the two designs that fall under the first category:

And another six based on the following book titles:

1Q84

Norwegian Wood

Pinball, 1973

Kafka on the Shore

Sputnik Sweetheart

Dance Dance Dance

Each T-shirt costs 1,500yen without tax, which is about S$18.71.

There are pins going for 590yen (S$7.40) as well:

Lastly, there's a ninth design that's not on sale, and only the first 120 Murakami customers will stand a chance to win it.

It's designed after "Hear the Wind Sing", Murakami's debut novel.

We're just waiting for Singapore's turn.

Top image via Uniqlo Japan