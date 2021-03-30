Back

Cookie shop in Arab Street has stuffed cookies from S$3.75, including vegan & gluten-free options

Om nom nom.

Fasiha Nazren | March 30, 2021, 06:00 PM

If you're a fan of stuffed cookies from Levain Bakery in New York, here's a place you may want to pay a visit.

Described as Girl Scout cookies gone wild, Guilt is a cookie shop located in Arab Street selling a variety of cookies including Levain-style stuffed cookies.

Vegan and gluten-free stuffed cookies

The prices of the cookies here start from S$3.75 and they have options including vegan-friendly and gluten-free cookies.

You can find cookies like the Fudge Buddy (S$4.50), which is peanut butter and caramel stuffed double chocolate cookie topped with sea salt.

There's also the gluten-free and vegan version which costs S$5.50.

Also priced at S$5.50, the Gluten-free Playboy Bunny is a cinnamon oatmeal cookie with chopped walnuts, raisins and a cream cheese frosting filling.

For fans of peanut butter, Park Bench Jelly (S$5.50) is a cookie made with Park Bench Deli's housemade almond hazelnut butter and strawberry rhubarb jam.

And then there's Spill the Tea (S$5.50), which is a matcha cookie with Valrhona yuzu white chocolate chunks and matcha cream cheese filling.

There's also a vegan-friendly option at S$5.50.

Pick-up or delivery

One can get cookies from Guilt via delivery or pick-up at Guilt's physical store.

According to their Instagram page, same-day pre-orders are available before 3pm.

Delivery is free for orders above S$65.

Details

29 Arab Street, Singapore 199728

Opening hours: 10am to 6pm on weekdays, 10am to 3pm on weekends. Closed on Tuesdays.

Top image from @feedmethatnow and @cookieguilt on Instagram.

