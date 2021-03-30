Cookie shop in Arab Street has stuffed cookies from S$3.75, including vegan & gluten-free options

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
If you're a fan of stuffed cookies from Levain Bakery in New York, here's a place you may want to pay a visit.
Described as Girl Scout cookies gone wild, Guilt is a cookie shop located in Arab Street selling a variety of cookies including Levain-style stuffed cookies.
Vegan and gluten-free stuffed cookies
The prices of the cookies here start from S$3.75 and they have options including vegan-friendly and gluten-free cookies.
You can find cookies like the Fudge Buddy (S$4.50), which is peanut butter and caramel stuffed double chocolate cookie topped with sea salt.
There's also the gluten-free and vegan version which costs S$5.50.
Also priced at S$5.50, the Gluten-free Playboy Bunny is a cinnamon oatmeal cookie with chopped walnuts, raisins and a cream cheese frosting filling.
For fans of peanut butter, Park Bench Jelly (S$5.50) is a cookie made with Park Bench Deli's housemade almond hazelnut butter and strawberry rhubarb jam.
And then there's Spill the Tea (S$5.50), which is a matcha cookie with Valrhona yuzu white chocolate chunks and matcha cream cheese filling.
There's also a vegan-friendly option at S$5.50.
Pick-up or delivery
One can get cookies from Guilt via delivery or pick-up at Guilt's physical store.
According to their Instagram page, same-day pre-orders are available before 3pm.
Delivery is free for orders above S$65.
Details
29 Arab Street, Singapore 199728
Opening hours: 10am to 6pm on weekdays, 10am to 3pm on weekends. Closed on Tuesdays.
Top image from @feedmethatnow and @cookieguilt on Instagram.
