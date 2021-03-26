Guide dog falls asleep at owner's feet on MRT floor but wakes up instinctively at destination

A guide dog in Singapore was seen taking a nap at the feet of its handler on the MRT train on March 25, 2021.

However, when they arrived at the MRT station they had to get off, the guide dog woke up automatically like clockwork after catching forty winks.

The dog's professionalism was witnessed first-hand by a fellow commuter, who posted about what she saw on Facebook on March 25.

The caption of the post said:

Encountered a guide dog on the MRT train🦮 It woke up when it reached its stop, well-behaved and cute🥰 Awesome👍🏻 #RestingSoItCanBringItsOwnerOnALongerJourney💪🏻💪🏻

Guide dogs undergo intensive training

Before guide dogs are deployed in Singapore with their handlers, they undergo intensive training.

Such training includes constantly remaining focused while on duty, knowing when it is unsafe to cross the road, and being able to navigate stairs and escalators, all the while remaining undistracted by the rapid movement and loud noises that are common in city living.

As guide dogs form an almost telepathic bond with their handlers, their service can extend to a decade long.

Singapore's most famous guide dog, Esme, lived till she was 10 years old.

