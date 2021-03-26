Back

Guide dog falls asleep at owner's feet on MRT floor but wakes up instinctively at destination

The goodest boi.

Belmont Lay | March 26, 2021, 03:15 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A guide dog in Singapore was seen taking a nap at the feet of its handler on the MRT train on March 25, 2021.

However, when they arrived at the MRT station they had to get off, the guide dog woke up automatically like clockwork after catching forty winks.

The dog's professionalism was witnessed first-hand by a fellow commuter, who posted about what she saw on Facebook on March 25.

The caption of the post said:

Encountered a guide dog on the MRT train🦮

It woke up when it reached its stop, well-behaved and cute🥰 Awesome👍🏻

#RestingSoItCanBringItsOwnerOnALongerJourney💪🏻💪🏻

Guide dogs undergo intensive training

Before guide dogs are deployed in Singapore with their handlers, they undergo intensive training.

Such training includes constantly remaining focused while on duty, knowing when it is unsafe to cross the road, and being able to navigate stairs and escalators, all the while remaining undistracted by the rapid movement and loud noises that are common in city living.

As guide dogs form an almost telepathic bond with their handlers, their service can extend to a decade long.

Singapore's most famous guide dog, Esme, lived till she was 10 years old.

Top photos via

I went for a hair treatment for the first time at 26 & found out I have dandruff and an oily scalp

Your hair may not be as healthy as you think.

March 26, 2021, 11:59 AM

CIMB S'pore retrenches employees, Orchard Road branch closes

Going digital, the bank says.

March 26, 2021, 11:48 AM

950,000 HDB households to receive 1.5 - 3.5 months of S&CC rebates from Apr. 2021 - Mar. 2022

Given out quarterly.

March 26, 2021, 11:36 AM

Japanese pancake cafe in S'pore launching cherry blossom & strawberry pancake with real flowers for S$16.90

If you think sakura fever is over, think again.

March 26, 2021, 11:26 AM

'I was telling myself, sh*t I'm going to die': SIA steward recounts harrowing SQ117 hijacking

A former air steward who was onboard the infamous hijacked SQ117 plane reflects on the experience, 30 years later.

March 26, 2021, 10:14 AM

Food delivery rider allegedly hit by Mini Cooper in Kovan dies, family appealing for witnesses

The rider was allegedly struck from behind.

March 26, 2021, 02:43 AM

KFC S'pore does Breakfast Waffles with fried chicken, scrambled eggs & sauteed mushrooms

Freshly made to order.

March 26, 2021, 02:11 AM

Single buyer buys all 20 units of ultra-luxe Orchard condo for S$293 million

Regular people buy things, rich people buy time and expensive homes.

March 26, 2021, 01:23 AM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 25, 2021

Tonight's update in full.

March 25, 2021, 11:32 PM

HDB aware of site claiming to help S'poreans get 'target queue number' in Open Booking of flats

The site is not endorsed by HDB.

March 25, 2021, 10:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.