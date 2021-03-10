Grab to charge S$1 fee for GrabPay top-ups with Visa credit cards from June 1, 2021

Grab will start implementing a S$1 processing fee for all GrabPay Wallet top-ups made using Visa credit cards, starting June 1, 2021.

According to Grab, the extra fee is meant to "cover the costs levied by the service provider."

This fee will be waived for top-ups of S$400 and above.

Can still top up for free using Visa debit cards

To cushion the blow of the announcement, Grab has shared three ways to top up your GrabPay wallet without paying a fee.

Users can do so with Mastercard or American Express cards, as well as Visa debit cards.

You can also transfer GrabPay credit from other users, or top up via your bank account.

There will also be no additional charges if you use your Visa card as payment for Grab rides, or for GrabFood orders directly.

See Grab's Facebook post here:

Top image via Unsplash and Grab.