S'pore GrabFood rider & motorist stop to help elderly man who collapsed at road divider

Sometimes a little kindness can go a long way.

A video filmed by a GrabFood rider John Gemok, certainly did, and more, considering it garnered over 1,100 shares on Facebook.

Elderly man was unable to get up

Posted to Facebook page Motoworld Singapore, Gemok, who was riding a motorcycle, can be seen U-turning upon noticing an elderly man in the middle of the road.

Gemok's video was originally posted to his TikTok account.

The elderly man had only managed to make it halfway across before collapsing to remain at a precarious position at the road divider.

Gemok immediately got off his bike, exclaiming "Alamak, alamak", and went to the elderly man to ask if he was alright.

Although the elderly man responded that he was fine, he needed help to get back up, as he remained prone on his hands and knees.

With the help of another motorist who had stopped and exited from his car, both men managed to bring the elderly man to his feet after some effort.

During the process, the elderly man also appeared to be struggling to get up despite the support.

Both Gemok and the motorist subsequently managed to walk the elderly man across the road.

The comments section of the post was filled with plaudits, with many thanking both Gemok and the motorist, and called them "heroes".

Top photo from Motorworld Singapore / FB