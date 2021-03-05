Back

Hit K-drama 'Princess Hours' getting a remake from same production company

Whoa.

Mandy How | March 05, 2021, 01:25 PM

"Princess Hours" is getting a remake, Allkpop reports.

Also known as "Goong", the 2006 series is one of the first K-dramas to make waves internationally, even when the genre was not as popular as it is now.

The story follows Shin Chae-kyeong, a commoner who has been betrothed to the crown prince of a Korea where the monarchy still exists. A series of love triangles and palace politics proceed.

It starred Yoon Eun Hye, Joo Ji Hoon, Kim Jeong Hoon, and Song Ji Hyo.

Now, it has been confirmed that Jaedam Media and Group Eight will be working on the remake.

Soompi notes that the Group Eight was the same drama production company behind the 2006 version, and that the company has also produced other well-known titles like “Boys Over Flowers” and “My ID Is Gangnam Beauty”.

No other details on the new cast or title have been released yet.

Top image via Princess Hours

