Back

WhatsApp users in S'pore receive texts about having to pay for using 'Good Morning' images

Debunked.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 04, 2021, 03:05 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

WhatsApp users in Singapore, belonging to a certain demographic, had their world rocked recently after they received messages informing them that they would have to pay for using "Good Morning" images.

What is going on?

If you are in WhatsApp group chats with family members that also include seniors, you would have probably received earnest and pure message greetings in pictures.

Here are some examples in case you have not seen any or don't have a closed group of family members sending you images:

via WhatsApp.

via WhatsApp.

It can get pretty spammy and smarmy if you do not feel inspired by such feel-good vibes.

Will have to pay for such messages soon?

And it seems like someone really has had enough of receiving these pictures, so much so that a message has been spreading on WhatsApp claiming that a two-way charge will be imposed on the senders and receivers of such pictures.

The message has recently been circulating among many WhatsApp users in Singapore, to the extent it is causing some alarm and greatly reducing the number of images sent.

Here's what the message looks like:

Image by Ting Yen.

Many seniors were probably hurt by this announcement, which is both fortunately and unfortunately not real -- depending on who you empathise with.

Message is not real

The above message that has been "forwarded many times" is not real.

WhatsApp messages are secured with end-to-end encryption.

This means that when you send a message to another person, only you and the other party can read or listen to what was sent.

Even WhatsApp as a platform cannot see what kind of pictures or texts were sent.

Therefore, a "Good Morning" image will not be detected.

WhatsApp remains a free messaging app and does not require any payment details to be given prior to use.

WhatsApp is owned by Facebook.

Top image by Ting Yen and via WhatsApp

Some S$206,000 raised for family of late Myanmar domestic worker abused to death in S'pore

Public moved to give as the case is resumed before the courts.

March 04, 2021, 02:56 AM

HIV-positive man in S'pore charged after declaring false sexual history during blood donation

He did not think that the term "sex" included oral sex.

March 03, 2021, 11:46 PM

Man, 27, arrested for allegedly stealing shoes in Telok Blangah multiple times

He will be charged in court on March 4.

March 03, 2021, 11:03 PM

Mustafa Centre & Ang Mo Supermarket among 5 new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

Five new locations visited by cases in the community during infected period.

March 03, 2021, 10:27 PM

Lawrence Wong addresses Jamus Lim's remarks on class sizes & the role of private tuition

Wong and Lim discussed the pupil-teacher-ratio in the school system, among other things.

March 03, 2021, 10:16 PM

NAC: 'Disappointed' by The Substation's closure, had offered to review its financial sustainability

The Substation has been a major company with a long history of more than 30 years.

March 03, 2021, 07:56 PM

Haidilao profit for 2020 expected to plunge by 90%

Covid-19 as a big reason.

March 03, 2021, 07:35 PM

SGH apologises after surgeon inserts catheter in 'wrong' side of patient's stomach

The patient said that it has caused her a lot of inconvenience.

March 03, 2021, 07:02 PM

Compressed barbed wires repaired & reinforced with concertina wires near Kallang MRT: SMRT

Other portals have also been inspected.

March 03, 2021, 06:41 PM

S'poreans can now buy groceries from Johor Bahru via new 'BuyJB' website

If you can't go to JB, JB comes to you.

March 03, 2021, 06:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.