Shane Pow opens Korean street food outlet in Clementi with K-BBQ, army stew & rice bowls from S$6.50

Gogiyo, a Korean street food and BBQ stall by Mediacorp actor Shane Pow, has opened its second outlet in Jan. 2021.

You'll find the new stall at a coffeeshop in Clementi.

This comes less than three months after its first outlet opened in Toa Payoh in Dec. 2020.

Affordable Korean food

Speaking to Mothership, Pow told us that it all started when he and his childhood friends began to reminisce about travelling to Korea and missing authentic Korean food during last year's circuit breaker.

"[In Singapore] if a family of five goes to a Korean restaurant for a Korean barbeque, it can cost you more than S$100 easily."

This was why they decided to open Gogiyo to bring in "good quality and affordable Korean food" to the masses.

Here's what Gogiyo has to offer:

Rice bowls

Also known as K. Ricebowls, Gogiyo carries a variety of rice bowls:

Gogiyo black pork bowl (S$9.90)

Pork belly torched bowl (S$8.50)

Bulgogi beef bowl (S$7.50)

Salmon teriyaki bowl (S$7.50)

Chicken teriyaki bowl (S$6.50)

Fried chicken egg mayo bowl (S$6.50)

Spicy chicken cutlet bowl (S$6.50)

Spicy kimchi chicken bowl (S$6.50)

Army stews

Korean army stew comes with a variety of ingredients including ramyeon, beancurd slices, luncheon meat, sausage, kimchi, baked beans, Korean fish cake and cheese slices.

The army stew here is available with marinated pork (S$21.90), marinated chicken (S$19.90) and seafood (S$26.90).

Alternatively, there is also Shane's recommendation (S$24.90), which comes with bulgogi beef, marinated pork, and marinated chicken.

The army stew is available from 5pm to 11pm on weekdays and all day on weekends and public holidays.

Korean barbeque

A Korean food stall is not complete without the Korean barbeque.

There's the classic lover BBQ (from S$27.90), which includes an assortment of vegetables, kimchi, as well as pork belly slices, tiger prawns, marinated chicken, squid, smoked duck and scallops.

There's also the gogi lover BBQ (from S$26.90) which comes with an assortment of vegetables, kimchi, marinated pork, pork belly slices, bulgogi beef and marinated chicken.

The Korean barbeque is available from 5pm to 11pm on weekdays and all day on weekends and public holidays.

Details

420A Clementi Ave 1, #01-07, Singapore 121420

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top image courtesy of Shane Pow.