Geylang HDB void deck turned into rainbow 'tunnel' with colourful night lights

To many, void decks are open spaces on the ground floor of public housing units for one to get from one block to another.

But for one art group in Singapore, it is another opportunity to make art.

On Mar. 27, Very Small Exhibition shared one of their latest artworks to their Facebook page.

As part of the Very Momentary Exhibition series, they turned an unassuming void deck at Jalan Batu in Geylang into a rainbow walkway.

Here's what it originally looks like:

And here's what it looks like after the makeover.

In case you're wondering what it's like to walk through the rainbow walkway, here's a short glimpse:

The Very Small Exhibition also had other rainbow-themed artworks in Singapore.

Here's how they transformed the neighbourhood in the last few Saturdays:

Jalan Batu HDB stairway

Before

After

Sheltered walkway

Before (left), After (right):

Sheltered bridge

Truly momentary

Unfortunately, as the name of the exhibition suggests, these artworks were only available for a fleeting period.

Although it has already been taken down, you can look forward to more of Very Small Exhibition's works by following their Facebook page for more updates.

Top image from Very Small Exhibition's Facebook page.