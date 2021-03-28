Back

Geylang HDB void deck turned into rainbow 'tunnel' with colourful night lights

Whoa.

Fasiha Nazren | March 28, 2021, 03:47 PM

To many, void decks are open spaces on the ground floor of public housing units for one to get from one block to another.

But for one art group in Singapore, it is another opportunity to make art.

On Mar. 27, Very Small Exhibition shared one of their latest artworks to their Facebook page.

As part of the Very Momentary Exhibition series, they turned an unassuming void deck at Jalan Batu in Geylang into a rainbow walkway.

Here's what it originally looks like:

Photo from Very Small Exhibition's Facebook page.

And here's what it looks like after the makeover.

Photo from Very Small Exhibition's Facebook page.

Photo from Very Small Exhibition's Facebook page.

Photo from Very Small Exhibition's Facebook page.

In case you're wondering what it's like to walk through the rainbow walkway, here's a short glimpse:

The Very Small Exhibition also had other rainbow-themed artworks in Singapore.

Here's how they transformed the neighbourhood in the last few Saturdays:

Jalan Batu HDB stairway

Before

Photo from Very Small Exhibition's Facebook page.

After

Photo from Very Small Exhibition's Facebook page.

Photo from Very Small Exhibition's Facebook page.

Sheltered walkway

Before (left), After (right):

Photo from Very Small Exhibition's Facebook page.

Photo from Very Small Exhibition's Facebook page.

Photo from Very Small Exhibition's Facebook page.

Sheltered bridge

Photo from Very Small Exhibition's Facebook page.

Photo from Very Small Exhibition's Facebook page.

Truly momentary

Unfortunately, as the name of the exhibition suggests, these artworks were only available for a fleeting period.

Although it has already been taken down, you can look forward to more of Very Small Exhibition's works by following their Facebook page for more updates.

Top image from Very Small Exhibition's Facebook page.

