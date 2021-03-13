KFC China cancels Genshin Impact badge giveaway event at 2 outlets after crowds gather overnight

Popular game Genshin Impact teamed up with KFC restaurants in China for a crossover event, but it had to be shut down due to its apparent violation of Covid-19 measures.

The crossover event, which was to take place from Mar. 8 to 21, saw themed KFC restaurants in China spruced up with decals and standees of characters from the game.

Genshin KFC setup from Weibo! pic.twitter.com/HT9aF6xxMM — Audi 🚫 QRTs & REPOSTS (@audidraws) March 7, 2021

IF YOU HAVEN'T SEEN, HERE'S THE KFC BEING DECORATED FOR GENSHIN IMPACT AAAAAA pic.twitter.com/w4vAeodClG — Masamune ❄ | pinned giveaways (@Kotaenasai) March 9, 2021

Badge giveaway draws crowds

What drew huge crowds to the KFC outlets were special badges featuring two characters, Diluc and Noelle, dressed in KFC-themed outfits.

The pair of badges would be given out to those who said a specific phrase, "Let's meet in another world, and enjoy delicious food!", when ordering a specific set meal.

The giveaway for the badges was to only take place from Mar. 13 to 14, which may explain the crowds that popped up overnight.

To get the KFC themed Diluc and Noelle pins you must go up to a KFC employee in store and loudly say "Meet in another world, Enjoy delicious food".



Then you will be given the pin with your meal. https://t.co/LgFLfpc7cu pic.twitter.com/B5i9LQiRzt — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 12, 2021

4:00 AM at Genshin KFC 😶 pic.twitter.com/hQdqMbFdJi — Genshin Impact Memes (@Genshinmem) March 12, 2021

@ZhugeEX Genshin KFC event in Guilin, China. People lined up wait for their order and pic4 just funny to see lol pic.twitter.com/IbS3iMRv8t — Cloud Liu ☁ (@Moriya_Ichigo) March 13, 2021

Ok, this is actually getting insane



As per the tweet below, there is a KFC x Genshin Impact collab in China. Starting tomorrow fans can get a pin badge as a bonus



There are already many people lining up outside KFC's across the country at midnight for a chance to get one first https://t.co/BxVaFWn9GV pic.twitter.com/5Chzj741eZ — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 12, 2021

Event cancelled at two outlets

In an update on Mar. 12, KFC China said on their official Weibo page that they had to cancel the giveaway event at two restaurants in Shanghai and Hangzhou, in view of Covid-19 safety measures.

They apologised for the inconvenience and informed customers that they may apply for a refund for orders made.

The official Weibo account for Genshin Impact apologised as well for the cancellation.

Genshin Impact said on one site that goods from this collaboration will also be sold on their official Tmall online shop after the physical campaign ends.

Top image via Genshin Impact's Weibo