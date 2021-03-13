Back

KFC China cancels Genshin Impact badge giveaway event at 2 outlets after crowds gather overnight

Popular demand.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 13, 2021, 04:46 PM

Popular game Genshin Impact teamed up with KFC restaurants in China for a crossover event, but it had to be shut down due to its apparent violation of Covid-19 measures.

The crossover event, which was to take place from Mar. 8 to 21, saw themed KFC restaurants in China spruced up with decals and standees of characters from the game.

Badge giveaway draws crowds

What drew huge crowds to the KFC outlets were special badges featuring two characters, Diluc and Noelle, dressed in KFC-themed outfits.

The pair of badges would be given out to those who said a specific phrase, "Let's meet in another world, and enjoy delicious food!", when ordering a specific set meal.

Photo via Genshin Impact's Weibo

The giveaway for the badges was to only take place from Mar. 13 to 14, which may explain the crowds that popped up overnight.

Photo via 你加里出事了奥's Weibo

Photo via 使用微博小白's Weibo

Event cancelled at two outlets

In an update on Mar. 12, KFC China said on their official Weibo page that they had to cancel the giveaway event at two restaurants in Shanghai and Hangzhou, in view of Covid-19 safety measures.

They apologised for the inconvenience and informed customers that they may apply for a refund for orders made.

The official Weibo account for Genshin Impact apologised as well for the cancellation.

Genshin Impact said on one site that goods from this collaboration will also be sold on their official Tmall online shop after the physical campaign ends.

Screenshot via Genshin Impact's Weibo

Top image via Genshin Impact's Weibo

