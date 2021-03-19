Man fills 2-room Buangkok flat with flight simulator & arcade games, bookings from S$45/hour

If you are itching to immerse yourself in an intense flight simulator or virtual reality (VR) zombie hunt, or just want to relieve a tiny bit of nostalgia with an arcade station but don't have the necessary gaming equipment, then you might want to check out The Gaming Mancave.

Run by freelance photographer Norman Ng, The Gaming Mancave is a two-room HDB flat in Buangkok Crescent which has been outfitted to become a gamer's wet dream.

And the best part? The gaming space is available for hire.

CNA reported that the gaming space is rented out under HDB’s Home-Based Small Scale Business Scheme, very much like how private home dining or home baking businesses operate.

Here, you will find a PS4 (with a big screen projector for maximum viewing pleasure to boot), video games, arcade games, about 20 virtual reality games, board games, and a flight simulator.

Allows you to have an immersive gaming experience

Here are some photos of The Gaming Mancave:

The virtual reality set allows you to fully immerse yourself in heart-pounding games like Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Half-Life: Alyx.

Here's the gaming rig for the flight simulator, with a cockpit that features a center-mounted control stick, a flight yoke, rudders, and control levers to simulate any aircraft:

Some planes that you can fly virtually include a World War One biplane and a Stuka dive bomber that flew during World War Two.

Flight enthusiasts might also geek out over this Honeycomb Aeronautical throttle quadrant which, according to Ng, allows you to fly general aviation and commercial aircraft with more immersion.

Bookings start at S$45 per hour for weekdays and S$55 per hour for weekends. Snacks, drinks and finger food are available for purchase.

Booking confirmation can only be done two days before your requested date. While the gaming space is called a "mancave", players of all genders are welcome.

To find out more information about The Gaming Mancave, you can:

Send a WhatsApp message to 9675 8459, or

Send an email to [email protected]

You can also head over to its Facebook page or Instagram page.

All photos via The Gaming Mancave/Instagram.