Back

Casio S'pore launches G-Shock 'Gold Ingot' collection featuring gold metallic watches

If you need the extra huat.

Karen Lui | March 03, 2021, 12:26 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Chinese New Year may be over but you can continue to huat with gold watches from the new G-Shock "Gold Ingot" collection.

Casio Singapore launched the G-Shock "Gold Ingot" collection today (Mar. 3). The watches were released in Japan earlier in February this year.

Image by Casio Singapore.

Gold Ingot

Joining the G-Shock Metal series are the three new watches with designs that are based on a gold ingot.

Image by Casio Singapore.

They sport stainless steel bezels and clear semi-transparent resin bands.

Image by Casio Singapore.

If you prefer the design of the original G-Shock glammed up in gold, the GM-5600SG-9DR (S$299) would be right up your alley.

Image by Casio Singapore.

Image by Casio Singapore.

Image by Casio Singapore.

Image by Casio Singapore.

Image by Casio Singapore.

The GM-6900SG-9DR (S$319) features a round form, triple inset dials, and a front button.

Image by Casio Singapore.

Image by Casio Singapore.

Image by Casio Singapore.

Image by Casio Singapore.

Last in line is the digital-analog combination GM-110SG-9ADR (S$339).

Image by Casio Singapore.

Image by Casio Singapore.

Image by Casio Singapore.

Image by Casio Singapore.

All watches are available in-store and online.

Related content

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by Casio Singapore.

MP Louis Ng investigated by police after holding placard in support of hawkers without permit

He had visited them during his walkabouts in June 2020.

March 03, 2021, 12:15 PM

Phuket plans to reopen borders to vaccinated international tourists by Oct. 1, 2021

Phuket also hopes to revive their tourism industry by vaccinating a majority of its population over 18 years of age.

March 03, 2021, 12:08 PM

1-for-1 tickets to S'pore Zoo, River Safari, Night Safari & Jurong Bird Park for S'pore residents from Mar. 3-7

Excludes tram rides and Amazon River Quest boat ride.

March 03, 2021, 11:35 AM

Hello Kitty wedding plushies available exclusively at Marina Bay Sands from Mar. 1, 2021

Hello Kitty fans, take note.

March 03, 2021, 11:22 AM

Shake Shack opening 6th S'pore outlet at Great World

Expansion.

March 03, 2021, 11:02 AM

Joo Koon, Pioneer & 4 other EWL stations to have full-day closures in Mar. & Apr. for cable works

Next stop, cable replacements.

March 03, 2021, 10:58 AM

Graduating in a Covid-19 world: How S'porean fresh grad went back to school to upskill & eventually land a job

Tough times don’t last; tough people do.

March 03, 2021, 09:59 AM

AirAsia launches food delivery in S'pore, 500 riders already on board

A total of 24 F&B outlets and counting listed.

March 03, 2021, 03:48 AM

JJ Lin goes cycling in S'pore wearing what looks like S$1 million luxury watch

Wearing one condominium on his wrist.

March 03, 2021, 03:27 AM

5 new vending machines in Jurong allow exchange of plastic bottles & cans for rewards

Towards zero waste.

March 03, 2021, 02:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.