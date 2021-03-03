Casio S'pore launches G-Shock 'Gold Ingot' collection featuring gold metallic watches

Chinese New Year may be over but you can continue to huat with gold watches from the new G-Shock "Gold Ingot" collection.

Casio Singapore launched the G-Shock "Gold Ingot" collection today (Mar. 3). The watches were released in Japan earlier in February this year.

Gold Ingot

Joining the G-Shock Metal series are the three new watches with designs that are based on a gold ingot.

They sport stainless steel bezels and clear semi-transparent resin bands.

If you prefer the design of the original G-Shock glammed up in gold, the GM-5600SG-9DR (S$299) would be right up your alley.

The GM-6900SG-9DR (S$319) features a round form, triple inset dials, and a front button.

Last in line is the digital-analog combination GM-110SG-9ADR (S$339).

All watches are available in-store and online.

Related content

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by Casio Singapore.