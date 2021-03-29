Full 'worm moon' illuminates the S'pore sky on Mar. 28, 2021

The first full moon of the spring season was heralded yesterday (Mar. 28), appearing bigger and brighter than normal.

Known as the full "Worm Moon" — as March coincides with the first time earthworms reappear in the soil following a long winter — it reached peak illumination at about 2.48pm EDT (2.48am on Monday, Singapore time), per NASA.

The "Moon illusion"

The natural phenomenon is supposedly the most impactful at moonrise, during which the moon first rises over the horizon.

This is due to the "moon illusion", an optical illusion which causes the Moon to appear larger nearer to the horizon than when it is higher up in the sky.

In Singapore, moonrise was at 7pm yesterday (Mar. 28), and will be at 7.53pm today (Mar. 29).

First "supermoon" of the year?

According to EarthSky, the full "Worm Moon" is also the first "supermoon" of the year.

While some experts report that four supermoons are expected to appear this year – in March, April, May and June – others disagree, saying that there are only two guaranteed ones in April and May.

The next full moon (and confirmed supermoon) is the Pink Moon, which will appear on Apr. 26, 2021.

Top image via Martin Abbugao and Jessica Tay