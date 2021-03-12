Here’s where you can find fresh local produce from farms in S’pore

If you’ve shopped at your neighbourhood supermarket, chances are you’d have seen household brands like Seng Choon Farm Fresh Eggs or Kok Fah Baby Spinach.

But given that Singapore imports over 90 per cent of our produce, it might then come as a surprise that these brands are homegrown.

Producing food locally is important – so we have enough food for 5.7 million people, and sufficient food supply for a rainy day.

Today, there are some 220 licensed farms, that sell everything from vegetables, mushrooms, and eggs, to goat’s milk in Singapore.

For those keen on getting your produce straight from its source, here are some local farms you must check out:

1) Apollo Aquaculture Group (Fish/Seafood Farm)

The Apollo Aquaculture Group began as an ornamental fish business in 1972.

It then diversified into farming seafood, including fish and crustaceans such as groupers, coral trouts and shrimps.

By incorporating modern vertical aquaculture technology, the farm maximises land and water resources, and is less reliant on manpower to farm its fishes.

This in turn reduces its impact on the environment, and promotes sustainability and environmental stewardship.

How to order: Online, via the farm’s retail shop (address: 24 Seletar West Farmway 2, Singapore 798101), or at major supermarkets.

2) ComCrop (Vegetable Farm)

ComCrop is Singapore’s first commercial rooftop vegetable farm.

Growing food on unused rooftops near where communities live and employing people who live in that neighbourhood reduces food miles and production cost.

By relying on advanced hydroponic technology, ComCrop uses 90 per cent less water than traditional farming, and grows fresh produce in a more environmentally sustainable manner.

How to order: Sold at major supermarkets such as NTUC FairPrice Finest, and e-SG Farmers’ Market on Lazada Redmart.

3) Kok Fah Technology Farm (Vegetable Farm)

Kok Fah Technology Farm (KFTF) is a family-owned business, currently run by second generation owners.

The local farm produces the leafy greens we all know and love, such as Baby Kailan and Butterhead Lettuce.

By adopting the latest technologies, its fresh vegetables are grown in a more efficient manner.

Because it’s a local product, it takes a shorter time to reach the consumer (from the farm to your local supermarket), which in turn helps the environment by reducing the carbon footprint.

How to order: Via their weekend market at the farm (9am-5pm on Saturdays and Sundays), or major supermarkets such as NTUC FairPrice, Hao Mart and e-SG Farmers’ Market on Lazada Redmart.

4) Kin Yan (Mushroom Farm)

While primarily producing mushrooms, Kin Yan also grows fresh edible cactuses, aloe vera, rosella, winter melons and various types of leafy vegetables.

As the largest mushroom and wheatgrass commercial farm in Singapore, it sells its products to a number of clients you may have heard of – from Tung Lok Restaurants to Hockhua Tonic.

The farm is pesticide-free, to ensure that produce grown is safe for the environment and for consumption.

How to order: Sold at major supermarkets such as NTUC FairPrice, Giant, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong, and e-SG Farmers Market on Lazada Redmart.

5) Seng Choon (Egg Farm)

If the name doesn’t ring a bell, its trademark logo of two fingers pinching an egg yolk might.

Seng Choon is one of the pioneers providing lower cholesterol, “Farm Fresh” eggs in Singapore, with a history that dates back to the 1980s.

By relying on automated feed mills and high-tech quality control systems, Seng Choon upholds the safety, quality, and freshness of their eggs.

With a highly systematic system, it takes less than a day from the time a Seng Choon egg is laid, to the moment it lands on a supermarket shelf for sale.

How to order: Sold at major supermarkets such as Cold Storage, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong, and e-SG Farmers Market on Lazada Redmart.

6) Bean Farm Pte Ltd (Beansprout Farm)

If you’re a fan of the bean sprout’s crunchy texture, Bean Farm Pte Ltd is one of the few farms in Singapore to produce it.

The farm has been around since 1994, and offers a range of bean sprouts – from Sakura to Mung Bean – all packed with loads of protein and fiber.

The bean sprouts are also freshly packed and delivered on a daily basis.

How to order: Sold at major supermarkets such as NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong, and e-SG Farmers Market on Lazada Redmart.

7) Hay Diaries (Goat Milk Farm)

Low in lactose, goat’s milk is a good alternative for those who might be lactose intolerant.

With more than 800 goats from Minnesota, United States, Hay Diaries is the only goat farm in Singapore to produce all-natural, gluten-free goat’s milk since 1988.

The fresh milk is available in two sizes (200ml or 800ml) and in two flavours (original or chocolate).

How to order: Online, or sold at major supermarkets such as Cold Storage, and Prime Supermarket.

The easiest way to support our local farms and local production is to choose local.

Show your support for our local farms by purchasing their products from any of the major supermarkets islandwide.

For even greater convenience, you can opt to shop at the new FairPrice Xtra at Parkway Parade, with dedicated sections for everyday local produce, or if online, via Sheng Siong and Prime Supermarket, which have dedicated categories for local produce on their website.

Each local product can easily be identified with the SG Fresh Produce (SGFP) logo.

For more information, you can also check out this comprehensive list of local farms in Singapore.

The writer of this sponsored article for the Singapore Food Agency looks forward to shopping for fresh produce from her local supermarket.

Top image via the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment