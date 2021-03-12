Back

Here’s where you can find fresh local produce from farms in S’pore

Farm to table.

| Lean Jinghui | Sponsored | March 12, 2021, 12:30 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

If you’ve shopped at your neighbourhood supermarket, chances are you’d have seen household brands like Seng Choon Farm Fresh Eggs or Kok Fah Baby Spinach.

But given that Singapore imports over 90 per cent of our produce, it might then come as a surprise that these brands are homegrown.

Producing food locally is important – so we have enough food for 5.7 million people, and sufficient food supply for a rainy day.

Today, there are some 220 licensed farms, that sell everything from vegetables, mushrooms, and eggs, to goat’s milk in Singapore.

For those keen on getting your produce straight from its source, here are some local farms you must check out:

1) Apollo Aquaculture Group (Fish/Seafood Farm)

The Apollo Aquaculture Group began as an ornamental fish business in 1972.

It then diversified into farming seafood, including fish and crustaceans such as groupers, coral trouts and shrimps.

By incorporating modern vertical aquaculture technology, the farm maximises land and water resources, and is less reliant on manpower to farm its fishes.

This in turn reduces its impact on the environment, and promotes sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Image via Apollo Aquaculture

How to order: Online, via the farm’s retail shop (address: 24 Seletar West Farmway 2, Singapore 798101), or at major supermarkets.

2) ComCrop (Vegetable Farm)

ComCrop is Singapore’s first commercial rooftop vegetable farm.

Growing food on unused rooftops near where communities live and employing people who live in that neighbourhood reduces food miles and production cost.

By relying on advanced hydroponic technology, ComCrop uses 90 per cent less water than traditional farming, and grows fresh produce in a more environmentally sustainable manner.

Image via ComCrop’s Instagram

How to order: Sold at major supermarkets such as NTUC FairPrice Finest, and e-SG Farmers’ Market on Lazada Redmart.

3) Kok Fah Technology Farm (Vegetable Farm)

Kok Fah Technology Farm (KFTF) is a family-owned business, currently run by second generation owners.

The local farm produces the leafy greens we all know and love, such as Baby Kailan and Butterhead Lettuce.

Image via Kok Fah

By adopting the latest technologies, its fresh vegetables are grown in a more efficient manner.

Because it’s a local product, it takes a shorter time to reach the consumer (from the farm to your local supermarket), which in turn helps the environment by reducing the carbon footprint.

How to order: Via their weekend market at the farm (9am-5pm on Saturdays and Sundays), or major supermarkets such as NTUC FairPrice, Hao Mart and e-SG Farmers’ Market on Lazada Redmart.

4) Kin Yan (Mushroom Farm)

While primarily producing mushrooms, Kin Yan also grows fresh edible cactuses, aloe vera, rosella, winter melons and various types of leafy vegetables.

As the largest mushroom and wheatgrass commercial farm in Singapore, it sells its products to a number of clients you may have heard of – from Tung Lok Restaurants to Hockhua Tonic.

The farm is pesticide-free, to ensure that produce grown is safe for the environment and for consumption.

Image via Kin Yan’s Instagram

How to order: Sold at major supermarkets such as NTUC FairPrice, Giant, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong, and e-SG Farmers Market on Lazada Redmart.

5) Seng Choon (Egg Farm)

If the name doesn’t ring a bell, its trademark logo of two fingers pinching an egg yolk might.

Seng Choon is one of the pioneers providing lower cholesterol, “Farm Fresh” eggs in Singapore, with a history that dates back to the 1980s.

By relying on automated feed mills and high-tech quality control systems, Seng Choon upholds the safety, quality, and freshness of their eggs.

Image via Seng Choon

With a highly systematic system, it takes less than a day from the time a Seng Choon egg is laid, to the moment it lands on a supermarket shelf for sale.

How to order: Sold at major supermarkets such as Cold Storage, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong, and e-SG Farmers Market on Lazada Redmart.

6) Bean Farm Pte Ltd (Beansprout Farm)

If you’re a fan of the bean sprout’s crunchy texture, Bean Farm Pte Ltd is one of the few farms in Singapore to produce it.

Image via Bean Farm Pte Ltd

The farm has been around since 1994, and offers a range of bean sprouts – from Sakura to Mung Bean – all packed with loads of protein and fiber.

The bean sprouts are also freshly packed and delivered on a daily basis.

How to order: Sold at major supermarkets such as NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong, and e-SG Farmers Market on Lazada Redmart.

7) Hay Diaries (Goat Milk Farm)

Low in lactose, goat’s milk is a good alternative for those who might be lactose intolerant.

With more than 800 goats from Minnesota, United States, Hay Diaries is the only goat farm in Singapore to produce all-natural, gluten-free goat’s milk since 1988.

The fresh milk is available in two sizes (200ml or 800ml) and in two flavours (original or chocolate).

Image via Hay Diaries Facebook

How to order: Online, or sold at major supermarkets such as Cold Storage, and Prime Supermarket.

The easiest way to support our local farms and local production is to choose local.

Show your support for our local farms by purchasing their products from any of the major supermarkets islandwide.

For even greater convenience, you can opt to shop at the new FairPrice Xtra at Parkway Parade, with dedicated sections for everyday local produce, or if online, via Sheng Siong and Prime Supermarket, which have dedicated categories for local produce on their website.

Each local product can easily be identified with the SG Fresh Produce (SGFP) logo.

Image via SFA

For more information, you can also check out this comprehensive list of local farms in Singapore.

The writer of this sponsored article for the Singapore Food Agency looks forward to shopping for fresh produce from her local supermarket.

Top image via the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment

France eases travel restrictions for 7 countries, including S'pore

However, a negative Covid-19 PCR test would be needed, taken less than 72 hours before departure.

March 12, 2021, 12:21 PM

Chiam See Tong turns 86

One of Singapore's longest-serving opposition MPs.

March 12, 2021, 11:20 AM

14th Haidilao outlet in S'pore opening at City Square Mall in July 2021

Another place to eat hotpot.

March 12, 2021, 11:15 AM

Stunning crepuscular rays in S'pore on Mar. 11 evening leave residents in awe

Nature is amazing.

March 12, 2021, 09:18 AM

Trump's face slapped on 16cm & 46cm Buddha-like statues sold by entrepreneur in China

They cost S$206 and S$825 respectively.

March 12, 2021, 04:13 AM

Covid-19 patient, 69, dies after getting 3-hour erection in rare medical case

Only one other such case reported before for someone suffering from Covid-19.

March 12, 2021, 03:50 AM

Sole Covid-19 community case on Mar. 11 is asymptomatic Indonesian domestic worker

There have been 60,070 Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore.

March 11, 2021, 11:10 PM

25,000kg of pineapples on the way to S'pore from Taiwan after China's import ban

There has been a surge in demand for Taiwanese pineapples following the ban.

March 11, 2021, 10:11 PM

Weekly lucky draws on Singtel Dash app till Mar. 28 lets you redeem free Grab, Playmade & Zalora vouchers

All you need to do is tap the banner in the app once a week.

March 11, 2021, 07:58 PM

A no-holds-barred review of KFC S'pore's Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito

Nice or nasty? MmMmmmm.

March 11, 2021, 07:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.