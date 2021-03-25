Back

Win 365 bowls of Tsuta S'pore ramen by filling up restaurant's online survey form

One year's supply.

Mandy How | March 25, 2021, 01:42 PM

Michelin-starred Tsuta and Vietnamese chain Mrs Pho are holding a contest of sorts, where participants get a chance to win one year's supply of ramen or pho from the restaurants.

That's one bowl a day for 365 days — amounting to 365 bowls.

The contest runs from now till July 1, 2021, and is held to promote the new Tsuta and Mrs Pho outlets opening in 313 Somerset in April.

How to take part

There are two ways to join: Visit the site at 313 Somerset, scan a QR code and fill up the form, or simply access it here.

Other than giving your personal details (name, birthday, phone number), you'll also have to answer a couple of survey questions:

Two winners will be selected (one each or Tsuta/ Mrs Pho), and they can redeem their daily free bowl from July 15, 2021, to July 14, 2022.

Here's what you'll be getting:

  • Mrs Pho: One complimentary bowl of chicken pho or beef pho every day for a year

  • Tsuta: One complimentary bowl of any basic Tonkotsu ramen every day for a year

The redemption can be carried out at any Mrs Pho or Tsuta outlet in Singapore.

Now for the T&Cs: you're limited to one redemption per day, for dine-in only. The winner must also be present to show their ID to the restaurant's staff prior to redemption.

Guess it's literally ramen all day, every day if you win.

Top image via @mrspho and @kiwwiii on Instagram

