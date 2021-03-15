Free flow pizzas & craft beer at 25th storey restaurant in Bugis for S$39++ every Tuesday

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
For two hours every Tuesday, Alley on 25 at Andaz Hotel will offer free-flow pizzas and beers for S$39++.
This works out to just under S$46, and you'll get unlimited handcrafted pizzas and Andaz Pilsners, the latter brewed in collaboration with local microbrewery Trouble Brewing.
Made using Riwaka hops from New Zealand, the pilsners aim for a sweet, floral finish.
Meanwhile, the pizzas are made-to-order, with dough that has been proofed for at least 24 hours, according to Andaz.
The pizzas are cooked at 300°C in a Beech oven, made with bricks and baking stones.
Five flavours are available, including one vegetarian option.
The space
Alley on 25 is a polished space located 25 floors up, so you have an excuse to look nice while stuffing your face.
You can also get a nice view of the surrounds from the 25th floor.
You can make reservations here.
Details
Address:
Alley on 25
5 Fraser St, Level 25, Singapore 189354
Promotion Hours:
Tuesdays, 6pm to 8pm
Top image via Andaz Singapore, @ayoungauntie on Instagram
