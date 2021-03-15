Back

Free flow pizzas & craft beer at 25th storey restaurant in Bugis for S$39++ every Tuesday

Alley on 25 is located in Andaz hotel.

Mandy How | March 15, 2021, 06:01 PM

For two hours every Tuesday, Alley on 25 at Andaz Hotel will offer free-flow pizzas and beers for S$39++.

This works out to just under S$46, and you'll get unlimited handcrafted pizzas and Andaz Pilsners, the latter brewed in collaboration with local microbrewery Trouble Brewing.

Made using Riwaka hops from New Zealand, the pilsners aim for a sweet, floral finish.

Meanwhile, the pizzas are made-to-order, with dough that has been proofed for at least 24 hours, according to Andaz.

The pizzas are cooked at 300°C in a Beech oven, made with bricks and baking stones.

Five flavours are available, including one vegetarian option.

Image via Andaz Singapore

The space

Alley on 25 is a polished space located 25 floors up, so you have an excuse to look nice while stuffing your face.

You can also get a nice view of the surrounds from the 25th floor.

Photo by Jonavan Lee/Google Maps

Photo by Alley on 25/Google Maps

You can make reservations here.

Details

Address:

Alley on 25

5 Fraser St, Level 25, Singapore 189354

Promotion Hours:

Tuesdays, 6pm to 8pm

Top image via Andaz Singapore, @ayoungauntie on Instagram

