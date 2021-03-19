S$8,000 damages: Car hits another car in Jurong after Foodpanda rider crosses road when red man light on

A car hit another car from behind in Jurong West Central after a Foodpanda delivery rider made his way across the pedestrian crossing on bicycle when the red man light was on.

The collision, which stemmed from avoiding running the rider over, resulted in damages to two cars amounting to S$8,000.

The driver of the car that rear-ended the car in front of him, has to bear the cost of damages.

He has since written to his Member of Parliament and various media outlets for help, saying that Foodpanda could not provide compensation.

Did not see rider

In his email, the driver, Danny Kong, who was driving his Honda Vezel behind a BMW when the accident occurred on March 13 at about 9:45pm, said he did not have a clear view of the Foodpanda rider.

The rider did not have the right of way, but still rode across the road, as seen in a still shot of a dashboard camera footage.

Kong wrote: "The car preceding me jammed on his brakes and because I had no clear view of the cyclist, I rammed onto his rear. This left my car’s engine and bonnet badly damaged and the car before me with a dented back bumper."

Financial burden

Kong also said the collision has become a financial burden he can hardly afford to shoulder in these tough times.

Kong added in his email: "Being from the hotel line, I was asked to leave my job last week. My wife was similarly retrenched from her catering job last year and had been unable to find employment for the past 12 months."

He is currently relying on his car to do parcel deliveries and GrabHitch to make ends meet.

Kong said he has since lodged a police report to track down the rider, who is understood to not have stopped to provide his particulars after the accident.

Foodpanda cannot help

Kong has since contacted Foodpanda to seek compensation, but was told by the food delivery company that there was nothing it could do, given that the identity of the rider is not known.

Foodpanda also told Kong, according to 8 World, that the rider is a freelance worker and not an employee.

Kong also said that Foodpanda told him it could not intervene in the matter, and had asked Kong to resolve the matter personally with the rider, if he can be located.

In response, Kong told 8 World that he hopes Foodpanda can take responsibility, even though they cannot provide financial assistance.

"I urge Foodpanda to similarly seek out the rider and consider the recruitment policies in place. Feeling undignified at having to bear the full brunt of the Foodpanda rider’s gross inconsideration," Kong wrote in his email.

Seeking help

Kong also told the Chinese media that the garage he sent his car for repairs has allowed him to pay half the bill first, with the rest of the amount due to be paid up later.

Kong explained that since he is jobless, he is unable to secure a bank loan and can only borrow money from other lending institutions.

He also said he will be seeking help from his Hong Kah GRC MP, Amy Khor.

Kong also said he hopes others can avoid his situation by coming forward with his story.