Foodpanda riders allegedly sent to Bedok Reservoir flat by loan sharks harassing debtors

Food delivery riders may have once again become embroiled in a loanshark's attempt to extort money.

A Facebook post by a user named Afzai Nizan included photos of at least four different individuals dressed in Foodpanda's delivery rider uniform gathered outside an HDB flat in Singapore.

Policemen could be seen talking to the riders.

"Just another Foodpanda prank orders again?" wrote Nizan, who added in the comments that the incident took place at his block.

"They all waited outside, owner at home but unaware of the orders made? 0$P$!!"

"Zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities"

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed they had attended to a case of intentional harassment at 766 Bedok Reservoir View on Mar. 6 at 4:53pm.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that a residential unit had received multiple food delivery orders allegedly made by unlicensed moneylenders," said the SPF.

"The police have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities," added the spokesperson.

"Those who deliberately cause annoyance and disruption to the public sense of safety, peace and security will be arrested and dealt with severely in accordance with the law."

Just last month, a similar incident occurred at an Upper Aljunied Lane HDB block, while in April 2020, a family was allegedly sent S$800 worth of food they didn't order by a loan shark.

Foodpanda has previously responded to such errant use of their services by reminding the public to consider the riders "who are working hard round the clock".

Mothership has reached out to Foodpanda for comments on this latest incident.

Related stories:

Top image from Afzai Nizan's Facebook page