Back

Food delivery rider allegedly hit by Mini Cooper in Kovan dies, family appealing for witnesses

The rider was allegedly struck from behind.

Belmont Lay | March 26, 2021, 02:43 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A food delivery rider who was struck by a car in Kovan on March 23 night has passed away.

An update on the condition of the food delivery rider was posted on Facebook late on March 25.

The family of the deceased rider is appealing for witnesses or video footage of the incident.

The accident occurred at around 10pm on Tuesday at the T-junction of Tampines Road and Hougang Avenue 1.

The rider was believed to have stopped at the junction to make a right turn into Hougang Avenue 1.

A yellow Mini Cooper allegedly struck him and his electric bicycle from behind.

The impact of the collision dented the car's bumper and shattered its windscreen.

The e-bicycle appeared damaged with the food delivery bag and its contents strewn on the ground.

Confirmation of rider's passing

On March 25, a relative of the rider wrote on Facebook that it was his uncle who was killed in the accident.

Anyone with information or video footage can contact the phone numbers listed in the Facebook post.

KFC S'pore does Breakfast Waffles with fried chicken, scrambled eggs & sauteed mushrooms

Freshly made to order.

March 26, 2021, 02:11 AM

Single buyer buys all 20 units of ultra-luxe Orchard condo for S$293 million

Regular people buy things, rich people buy time and expensive homes.

March 26, 2021, 01:23 AM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 25, 2021

Tonight's update in full.

March 25, 2021, 11:32 PM

HDB aware of site claiming to help S'poreans get 'target queue number' in Open Booking of flats

The site is not endorsed by HDB.

March 25, 2021, 10:19 PM

Thai burglar falls asleep in house he was burgling, homeowner a police officer

You had one job.

March 25, 2021, 06:12 PM

Prius tries to squeeze past lane-changing lorry on West Coast Highway, both collide

They were side-by-side in the same lane.

March 25, 2021, 06:12 PM

‘Get out of China’: H&M faces boycott in China over year-old statement on ‘forced labour’ in Xinjiang

The statement resurfaced after sanctions were imposed by Western countries on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

March 25, 2021, 06:10 PM

Cheese fries back at KFC S'pore

Yay.

March 25, 2021, 06:09 PM

IMHO: Dating apps have made it easier to meet new people, but harder to find love

However, not all hope is lost.

March 25, 2021, 05:55 PM

Shortest shipping route from Asia to Europe choked after ginormous ship gets stuck in Suez canal

The ship has been stuck there since Tuesday.

March 25, 2021, 05:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.