Back

Pretty yellow & pink flowers bloom across S'pore, including Tampines, Pasir Ris & Woodlands

Straight out of an anime.

Fasiha Nazren | March 25, 2021, 01:08 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Who said that Singapore does not experience spring?

On Mar. 24, the National Parks Board (NParks) shared photos of flowers blooming all over Singapore.

These flowers include the Cat Claw Ivy, Pink Mempat, Malayan Crape Myrtle, Bougainvillea, Trumpet Tree and Yellow Saraca.

Here's where you can spot these beautiful blooms.

Pasir Ris

Cat Claw Ivy along Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1. Photo by Lee Jia Hwa.

 

Pink Mempat in Pasir Ris Park. Photo by Kalthom Abd Latiff.

Tampines

Pink Mempat and Malayan Crape Myrtle along Tampines Expressway. Photo from Jason Yong.

 

Pink Mempat and Malayan Crape Myrtle along Tampines Expressway. Photo by Jason Yong.

 

Malayan Crape Myrtle along Tampines Expressway. Photo by Jonathan Goh.

 

Malayan Crape Myrtle at Tampines Ave 7. Photo by Patrick Sia.

Woodlands

Trumpet Tree at Woodlands Drive 17. Photo by Tee Swee Ping.

 

Trumpet Tree at Woodlands Drive 17. Photo by Tee Swee Ping.

Serangoon Park Connector

Yellow Saraca along Serangoon Park Connector. Photo by Kalthom Abd Latiff.

 

Trumpet Tree along Serangoon Park Connector. Photo by Kalthom Abd Latiff.

Bukit Timah

Pink Mempat at the junction of Farrer Road and Holland Road. Photo by Andrew Tau.

Havelock Road

Cat Claw Ivy at Havelock Road. Photo by Rayvert Goh.

Beautiful.

Top image from Lee Jia Hwa, Teo Swee Ping and Jason Yong.

Riverside Secondary School Sec 2 students get brand new iPads & we're all a little jealous

All secondary school students will have a personal learning device by the end of 2021.

March 25, 2021, 12:51 PM

S'pore woman told 'Can't afford then don't eat' when redeeming Fave dining voucher

The restaurant's manager allegedly told her: 'don't eat if you can't afford it'.

March 25, 2021, 12:05 PM

S'porean Deliveroo rider on track to get S$18,500 bonus having completed 21,500 orders

Singapore riders will receive S$370 if they have worked for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders.

March 25, 2021, 11:27 AM

Jalan Besar cafe with mahjong decor opens till 3am daily, serves Chinese desserts

Two-minute walk from Jalan Besar MRT Station.

March 25, 2021, 11:00 AM

Up to 80% off on 1,000 beauty products, Kiehl’s, YSL, SK-II, Estee Lauder & more on sale from Mar. 25-28

Treat yo’ self

March 25, 2021, 10:58 AM

Legendary illegal Tiong Bahru Pushcart Satay Man now selling his fatty pork satay at 195 Pearl Hill Cafe, waiting list is 6 months

If you want to eat his satay, you have to wait.

March 25, 2021, 02:59 AM

Covid-19 RNA in NUS hostel: 437 UTown residents test negative, 1 result pending

Night update for Mar. 24, 2021.

March 25, 2021, 12:19 AM

British national arrested in Japan for throwing bento boxes into public mailboxes

He denied the allegations.

March 24, 2021, 10:15 PM

S'pore wasn't coerced to accept delivery of China's Sinovac vaccine: Kenneth Mak

Advance purchase agreements were made with all vaccine manufacturers, he said.

March 24, 2021, 07:39 PM

Rare native frog species successfully introduced to rainforest at S'pore Botanic Gardens

The species is considered vulnerable according to the Singapore Red Data Book.

March 24, 2021, 07:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.