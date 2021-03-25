Pretty yellow & pink flowers bloom across S'pore, including Tampines, Pasir Ris & Woodlands

Fasiha Nazren

Straight out of an anime.

Who said that Singapore does not experience spring? On Mar. 24, the National Parks Board (NParks) shared photos of flowers blooming all over Singapore. These flowers include the Cat Claw Ivy, Pink Mempat, Malayan Crape Myrtle, Bougainvillea, Trumpet Tree and Yellow Saraca. These flowers include the Cat Claw Ivy, Pink Mempat, Malayan Crape Myrtle, Bougainvillea, Trumpet Tree and Yellow Saraca. Here's where you can spot these beautiful blooms. Pasir Ris Tampines Woodlands Serangoon Park Connector Bukit Timah Havelock Road Beautiful. Top image from Lee Jia Hwa, Teo Swee Ping and Jason Yong.

